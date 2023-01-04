Building on its broad experience in liquefied natural gas and offshore technologies, Baker Hughes will deliver a state-of-the-art compression solution with minimized footprint and weight, as well as a power density allowing for larger flows per unit and best-in-class efficiency

Baker Hughes to supply key technology for PETRONAS' offshore CCS project. (Credit: Tony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States/Wikipedia.org)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), an energy technology company, announced Tuesday it has been awarded a contract to be booked in the fourth quarter of 2022 by Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (MMHE) to supply carbon dioxide (CO2) compression equipment to PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd.’s Kasawari offshore carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project in Sarawak, Malaysia. The project is expected to be the world’s largest offshore CCS facility, with capacity to reduce CO2 emissions by 3.3 million tons per annum (MTPA).

Building on its broad experience in liquefied natural gas and offshore technologies, Baker Hughes will deliver a state-of-the-art compression solution with minimized footprint and weight, as well as a power density allowing for larger flows per unit and best-in-class efficiency. The compressors will be used to enable the transportation and reinjection of the CO2 separated from natural gas into a depleted offshore field via a subsea pipeline.

The CCS project is expected to significantly reduce CO2 volume currently emitted via flaring of the overall Kasawari gas development, supporting PETRONAS’ ambitions to unlock Malaysia’s potential to be a global carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) hub and enable the company to progress towards achieving its own net zero carbon emission targets by 2050.

“This award demonstrates the viability of significant, commercial-scale carbon-capture projects, which are critical for the energy transition,” said Rod Christie, executive vice president of Industrial & Energy Technology at Baker Hughes. “This project proves that CCS technology can be deployed even in challenging environments, including offshore gas facilities, and provides an important step forward for reducing emissions from natural gas production.”

Baker Hughes will deliver two trains of low-pressure booster compressors to enable CO2 removal through membrane separation technology, as well as two trains for reinjecting the separated CO2 into a dedicated storage site. The trains, which will be fitted with PGT25+ and PGT25 gas turbines with Dry Low Emission technology, offer greater fuel efficiency and reduced nitrogen oxides emissions even with high CO2 content fuel gas. The compressors’ casing also enables a reduced footprint compared to other standard solutions, a key differentiator in an offshore environment.

Based on the announcement by PETRONAS on November 29, the final investment decision for the development of PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd.’s Kasawari CCS project was approved on October 20.

Baker Hughes has more than 20 years of experience in CCUS technologies. The company’s portfolio of CCUS solutions, technologies, and services includes: pre-FEED and FEED consultation, project design, capture and purification, fit-for-purpose CO2 compression technology, well design and construction for storage, carbon transportation and injection, and monitoring and site stewardship.

Source: Company Press Release