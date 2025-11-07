In addition to the liquefaction equipment, Baker Hughes is providing a digital solution for the facility’s first three trains through the deployment of Cordant Asset Health. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

US-based energy technology company Baker Hughes has secured a new contract from Bechtel Energy to supply key liquefaction equipment for Train 5 at NextDecade’s Rio Grande LNG project in the Port of Brownsville, Texas, US.

This order follows a previous award for Train 4 and is part of an existing framework agreement for the equipment and services for Trains 4 through 8 at the facility.

The latest order includes two Frame 7 gas turbines and six centrifugal compressors.

These units will support the expansion of the Rio Grande LNG facility’s production capacity by approximately six million tonnes per annum.

According to the company, the technology used in these trains is designed to deliver operational reliability and efficiency, and reduce emissions.

In addition to the liquefaction equipment, Baker Hughes is providing a digital solution for the facility’s first three trains through the deployment of Cordant Asset Health.

NextDecade will use the Cordant system for equipment monitoring, failure diagnostics for rotating equipment and visualisation of offline vibration data via a cloud-based platform.

Baker Hughes chairman and CEO Lorenzo Simonelli said: “Securing this order for the fifth train of the Rio Grande LNG project underscores the confidence in our proven technology and the dedication of our teams.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Bechtel and NextDecade, providing efficient and reliable technology solutions for LNG infrastructure that is critical to sustainable energy development.”

The Rio Grande LNG project is located at the Port of Brownsville and serves as a hub for energy infrastructure in the region.

It is being developed by NextDecade and comprises multiple trains for the liquefaction and export of LNG.

Bechtel Energy is responsible for engineering, procurement and construction works at the LNG facility.

Baker Hughes previously supplied similar equipment for Trains 1–3 and received the contract for Train 4 in September this year.

Bechtel LNG business general manager Bhupesh Thakkar said: “Our continued collaboration with Baker Hughes on the Rio Grande LNG project highlights their consistent delivery of industry-leading technology and expertise.

“We value Baker Hughes’ ongoing support as we progress this significant expansion, which will be vital for meeting growing global energy demand.”