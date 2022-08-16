Siemens Gamesa will supply 96 units of SG 3.6-145 onshore wind turbines which will cater to an overall capacity of ~346 MW wind projects

Azure Power ties up with Siemens Gamesa for supply of onshore wind turbines. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) (“Azure” or “the Company”), a leading independent sustainable energy solutions provider and renewable power producer in India, today announced that it has signed a Master Supply Agreement (“MSA”) with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Private Limited (“Siemens Gamesa”), a global leader in wind technology. Siemens Gamesa will supply 96 units of SG 3.6-145 onshore wind turbines which will cater to an overall capacity of ~346 MW wind projects. The turbine supply is expected to commence during Q2 CY 2023.

Speaking on the partnership, Harsh Shah, CEO, Azure Power said, “We are pleased to partner with Siemens Gamesa in our first wind project. Wind energy is going to be an imperative element for delivering firm, reliable and clean energy to achieve the energy transition vision of the country. This partnership will create long-term supply visibility while securing sustainable value for our stakeholders.”

Navin Dewaji, CEO, Siemens Gamesa-India said, “We are delighted to begin this new partnership with Azure Power on this large-scale project using our latest India focused technology. The contract provides new impetus to the wind industry at a key juncture in the country’s energy transition. Teams from both companies have worked relentlessly over the last few months to secure maximum value for the project. With this new joint approach, alongside our technological innovation, we are confident of delivering the right renewable energy solutions to the market.”

