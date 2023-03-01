Azule awarded the contracts to Malaysian infrastructure company Yinson, US-based petroleum business firm Baker Hughes, Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions, Italy-based Saipem, and UK-based Subsea 7 and TechnipFMC

Aker to deliver umbilical system for Agogo west hub project. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Azule Energy, together with its partners in Block 15/06, has awarded contracts worth around $7.8bn, for the development of the Agogo integrated west hub development project offshore Angola.

The company, a 50-50 joint venture between Italian energy company Eni and British oil and gas company BP, has awarded the contracts through its subsidiary Eni Angola.

Malaysian infrastructure company Yinson has been awarded a contract for the supply of the FPSO and field operations and maintenance services.

Baker Hughes, a US-based petroleum business company, has been contracted for the supply of subsea production systems and aftermarket services for the project.

The company will provide 23 standard subsea trees, 11 Aptara manifolds, SemStar5 fibre optic controls and the related system, along with aftermarket support services.

Azule contracted Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions for the supply of the umbilical system, and Saipem for rigid flowlines and subsea structure transportation and installation.

Aker will deliver an umbilical system with about 36km of both dynamic and static subsea production control umbilicals, along with ancillary equipment and services.

In addition, UK-based Subsea 7 was awarded a contract for risers, flowlines and subsea structures, and TechnipFMC for risers and flowlines.

Azule Energy CEO Adriano Mongini said: “The signing of these contracts marks the start of a new wave of major investment in the deep water of Angola and it will deliver a significant value of activities for the country’s oil and gas industry.

“This project will also represent an important contribution towards the increase of the country’s oil production.

“The support provided by Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources and Petroleum and the National Concessionaire (ANPG), has been essential in finalizing this new integrated development project.”

Agogo integrated west hub is one of the major upstream projects being developed in Angola, which will comprise 36 new wells, 21 producers and 15 Injectors.

The project will have one converted FPSO with 120,000bbl/day of oil production, 230MMSCF/day of Gas Injection and 120,000bbl/day of water injection capacities.

Entailing about 100km of rigid flowlines, 100km of flexible flowlines and 100km of Umbilicals, Agogo Integrated West Hub will produce hydrocarbons from Agogo and Ndungu Fields.

The project will use the existing Ngoma FPSO and the new Agogo FPSO, which will be operational from mid-2026, to reach a peak of production of 175,000bbl/day.