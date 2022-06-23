The contract has an approximate value of NOK 250 million excl. VAT.

Equinor secures new contract in Hammerfest. (Credit: PilMo Kang on Unsplash)

AF Gruppen has been the appointed contractor for a new modification and maintenance contract for civil works for Hammerfest LNG at Melkøya for Equinor on behalf of Hammerfest LNG.

The work includes modification and maintenance work at Melkøya within civil works.

The contract will commence August 1st, 2022. The contract period is five years with an option of five more years. The contract has an approximate value of NOK 250 million excl. VAT.

“AF Gruppen has carried out maintenance and modification works at Melkøya since 2012 and we are incredibly pleased with this new contract. We are looking forward to continuing the good cooperation”, says Geir Flåta, EVP of AF Gruppen.

Source: Company Press Release