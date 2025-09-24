The facility is set to start operations in 2027. Credit: Avangrid.

US energy company Avangrid has announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon to supply energy from its new Oregon Trail Solar Project.

The 57MW DC facility, located in Gilliam County, Oregon, will provide renewable energy to power Amazon’s data centres in the region.

The facility is scheduled to start operations in 2027.

Oregon Trail Solar marks the second recent clean energy PPA between the two companies in the Pacific Northwest regoin, adding to an earlier deal tied to the Leaning Juniper IIA repower project, also in Gilliam County.

The companies also hold agreements across several renewable ventures in Illinois, Ohio, and North Carolina.

Avangrid CEO Jose Antonio Miranda said: “This agreement reflects Amazon and Avangrid’s commitment to delivering reliable energy solutions that will help meet America’s growing energy needs and support the growth of critical infrastructure.

“Oregon Trail Solar builds on our strong presence in Oregon and deep partnership with Amazon, and we’re proud to help power the future with projects that bring lasting economic benefits to local communities, bolster our nation’s energy independence, and maximise energy production.”

The solar project is expected to create around 200 jobs during the construction phase, largely supported by local union labour.

Featuring more than 100,000 solar panels, the facility will generate electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of about 10,000 US homes.

Avangrid anticipates the project to contribute approximately $6m in payments in lieu of taxes and property taxes over its lifetime, which will support public services such as schools and infrastructure.

Oregon Trail adds to Avangrid’s footprint in Oregon, where it has operated since 2001 and currently manages 2.5GW of capacity.

The company also manages the National Training Center in Sherman County and a corporate office in Portland.

Last month, Avangrid signed a contract with SmartestEnergy for power from two energy projects in New Hampshire, US.