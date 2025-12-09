Australian Critical Minerals secures final drill permit for Flint project in Peru

Flint is located within a major epithermal gold-silver belt that has produced more than 40moz of gold. Credit: domnitsky/Shutterstock.com.

Australian Critical Minerals (ACM) has secured the final drill permit for the northern concession at its Flint gold-silver project (Gaya 103) in Peru.

This approval clears the way for ACM to commence drilling at the Flint project, targeting highly prospective Natural Source Audio-Frequency Magnetotelluric (NSAMT) resistivity anomalies from sanctioned drill pad locations.

The approved drill pads are strategically located directly over the core NSAMT resistive zone, as defined by preliminary geophysical modelling.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Early NSAMT data has indicated a large, continuous resistive body, interpreted as the core of a high-sulfidation gold-silver system.

Meanwhile, survey acquisition is advancing rapidly southward across the broader Flint project area, enlarging the target footprint and strengthening exploration potential ahead of drilling activities.

Following the completion of the survey, 3D inversion modelling will be undertaken to finalise drill collar orientation and targeting.

Up to ten diamond drill-holes are planned, providing a robust initial test of the identified system.

Drilling preparations are progressing and environmental approvals for the southern half of the project are well advanced, with private property access agreements incorporated in the environmental approval.

A separate drilling permit application for the southern half of the property is also under way.

Flint is located within a major epithermal gold-silver belt that has produced more than 40 million ounces (moz) of gold, making it the world’s third-largest silver producer and the sixth largest gold producer.

ACM executive chairman Dean de Largie said: “We are very encouraged to see the emerging resistive core giving us a clearer understanding of the subsurface geometry of this high-sulfidation system. The current geophysics information continues to validate the potential we see at Flint.

“With the current survey progressing well, the next few weeks will be important as we finalise the 3D inversion work, adjust drill platform positions and drill orientation and finalise drill programme planning. It is an exciting time for the company as we prepare to drill within one of the world’s great epithermal gold-silver belts, and we are pleased to be working alongside globally recognised Southernrock Geophysics and the highly experienced Arce Geophysics team in Peru.”