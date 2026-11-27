Approximately 83% of gas produced in Australia during the first half of 2025 was sent to export markets. Credit: FOTOGRIN/Shutterstock.com.

The Australian Parliament has passed the Domestic Gas Reservation Scheme (DGRS) obliging liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporters to supply up to 20% of their annual export volumes to the Australian market.

The government has stated that this measure will help lower prices and ensure a long-term energy supply for local consumers.

The legislation, which received backing from both the governing Labor Party and the opposition Coalition, comprises three bills. These are the Domestic Gas Reservation Bill 2026, the Domestic Gas Reservation Levy Bill 2026, and the Domestic Gas Reservation (Consequential Amendments) Bill 2026.

Under the scheme, gas exporters will be required to hold an export licence.

A central condition of that licence is a domestic supply obligation (DSO) compelling the holder to make gas equivalent to up to 20% of their annual LNG export volumes available to the Australian market.

The export licensing framework is set to commence on 1 January 2027, with the domestic supply obligation applying from 1 January 2028 to align with industry contracting cycles.

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) will manage the operation of the scheme.

Decisions regarding export licences will be made by the Minister for Resources, following consultation with the Minister for Industry and with agreement from the Minister for Climate Change and Energy.

The ministers will base their decisions on expert input from the AER, the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO), and other relevant government bodies.

The government said parliament had made amendments that strengthened the workability of the scheme while preserving its core objective.

The framework is designed to support long-term contracting between gas producers and domestic energy users while ensuring Australia remains a reliable regional trading partner.

Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, said: “Australians deserve secure and affordable gas.

“This scheme puts Australians first, securing the gas we need at home and putting downward pressure on prices for families and businesses.

“That’s important for cost-of-living relief, and it’s important for our energy transition, with gas helping to firm more renewable energy as we build out solar and wind.”

The scheme follows the government’s 2025 Gas Market Review and aligns with its Future Gas Strategy.

The national scheme builds on a long-standing precedent in Western Australia, where a Domestic Gas Reservation Policy introduced in 2006 has required 15% of gas from the North West Shelf (NWS) to be reserved for local use.

Australia is among the largest LNG exporters in the world. Approximately 83% of gas produced in the first half of 2025 was directed to export markets.

The country’s LNG export earnings, as per the Department of Industry, Science and Resources’ September 2026 Resources and Energy Quarterly, are forecast to rise from A$57bn ($37.8bn) in 2025-26 to A$70bn ($46.4bn) in 2026-27, underscoring the scale of the industry the new legislation will regulate.