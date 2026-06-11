Drilling operations are expected to run through June and July 2026. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

Austin Metals has started a reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme at its 111km² Austin Gold Project near Cue in the Murchison region of Western Australia (WA).

The company plans to complete around 4,000m of RC drilling, focusing initially on new gold targets identified through recent exploration in the project’s Northern Zone.

The drilling activity began in the Brunswick Hill area, where five high-priority gold target areas will be tested across a 3km stretch of banded iron formation (BIF) stratigraphy.

These targets have been defined by the company based on the presence of favourable chert-magnetite BIF host rocks, interpreted structural intersections, oxidised quartz-sulphide veining and geochemical indicators linked to gold mineralisation.

Following the initial phase at Brunswick Hill, the programme will move to the Mt Sandy area to drill for possible extensions to previously identified gold mineralisation.

Earlier exploration at Mt Sandy found gold in zones associated with quartz-sulphide veining along a sheared mafic-felsic contact.

The company aims to test for extensions to these mineralised zones and examine areas considered prospective for higher-grade gold at greater depths.

Drilling operations are expected to run through June and July 2026.

Austin Metals expects to receive assay results approximately four to six weeks after the drilling concludes.

The company will use results from the current campaign to update its geological model and inform further exploration across the Austin Gold Project.

Planning and assessments are also under way for future drilling at additional prospects within the project, including Teds and Shadow.

Austin Metals managing director Mike Moore said: “The commencement of drilling marks an important milestone for Austin as we begin testing a pipeline of compelling gold targets generated through our recent exploration work.

“This programme is the first meaningful drill test of several newly generated gold targets, and we look forward to delivering regular exploration milestones over the coming months.

“The Brunswick Hill area is a standout, with more than 3km of prospective BIF stratigraphy and multiple targets exhibiting similar geological characteristics observed at significant BIF-hosted gold systems in the Cue-Mt Magnet district.”