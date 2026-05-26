Resource drilling at the site continues with 16 company-owned diamond rigs operating. Credit: BETO SANTILLAN/Shutterstock.com.

Aurum Resources has received three Étude d’Impact Environnemental et Social Approfondie (EIESA) certificates from the Ministry of Environment and Ecological Transition of Côte d’Ivoire for its Boundiali Gold Project.

The approvals were granted for all three mining licence applications submitted by Aurum for the project.

It covers a combined area of 572.67km² across the Boundiali South (BST), Boundiali DS (BD) and Boundiali Minex (BM) tenements.

Boundiali holds a reported mineral resource estimate of 3.22 million ounces (moz) of gold.

The granting of certificates is a statutory requirement under Ivorian law and is necessary before any mining licence can be issued.

This process, classified as Category A for large-scale projects, involved a year-long assessment by Ivorian environmental consultancy EnviTech, including community engagement and a public inquiry.

The review concluded with a one-day workshop in Abidjan on 7 May 2026, involving representatives from the Ministries of Environment, Mines & Petroleum, and Energy, along with local authorities, community leaders, and Aurum’s management team.

Aurum reported that both its pre-feasibility study and definitive feasibility study for Boundiali are progressing.

The pre-feasibility results are expected during the current quarter and the definitive study scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.

According to the company, resource drilling at the site continues with 16 company-owned diamond rigs operating.

Aurum managing director Caigen Wang said: “With environmental approval now secured, we have removed a key regulatory hurdle on our pathway from a 3.22moz mineral resource to a developer and ultimately a gold producer.

“Boundiali continues to advance — our PFS is nearing completion, we have 16 of our own diamond rigs drilling day and night to grow the resource, and we are well funded with A$61m in cash to deliver the DFS late in 2026.”