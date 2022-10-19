Koongie Park Copper Zinc Project in Western Australia’s Halls Creek Region hosts an estimated JORC resource and is neighboured by several significant mining and development operations

AuKing Mining Limited (ASX:AKN) has confirmed acquisition of a substantial portfolio or tenures in Tanzania that are prospective for uranium and copper development opportunities.

The company proposes to acquire 12 Prospecting Licences covering six project areas – Manyoni, Mkuju, Itigi and Magaga (uranium) and Mpanda, Karema (copper) as shown in Figure 1. The total tenure portfolio includes several Prospecting Licence applications that will be processed for grant in due course.

Auking CEO, Paul Williams said “The proposed acquisition of highly prospective Tanzanian uranium and copper assets is an important and exciting opportunity for AuKing. The company now has the ability to pursue and develop uranium assets in a stable African jurisdiction at a time when there is significantly renewed interest in the development of uranium projects. At the same time, the company will be able to continue with its focus on developing the Koongie Park copper/zinc project in Western Australia.

“In addition, the appointment of Mr Kabunga as Chairman will add another person to the Board extremely focused on generating shareholder value as well as establishing a successful mining operation to create jobs and opportunities in Tanzania – a country clearly promoting its mining sector.”

According to an article in “Business Insider Africa” on 10 October 2022, the mining sector in Tanzania is on a growth trajectory and is set to be a significant contributor to the Tanzanian economy.

The contribution of the Tanzanian mining sector to the country’s GDP grew by 2.5% from 2018 to 2021, jumping to 7.3% from 4.8%, inching closer to government projections.

This information was disclosed by the Mining Commission executive secretary Yahya Samamba, who noted during a press briefing on the 9th of October, 2022 that the country’s mining sector was following the intended trend based on the administration’s promise.

During her inaugural speech, the then newly elected president of Tanzania, President Samia Suluhu Hassan, promised that her administration would do everything within its power to increase the mining contribution to at least 10 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2025. Yesterday the mining commissioner remarked that they were right on track.

“We believe we will achieve the 10 percent target before 2025,” he said during a meeting broadcast live from Dodoma. The sector is growing fast, investors are coming and the government is creating a conducive environment for investment.” Yahya said.

