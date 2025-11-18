The BESS is set to be one of the largest of its kind in the region. Credit: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com.

Aukera Energy has secured a €60m ($69.58m) debt facility from Kommunalkredit Austria to finance its first standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Romania.

The debt facility will support the construction of a 250MW BESS in Gura Ialomitei, Ialomita County, set to be one of the largest of its kind in Central and Eastern Europe.

The Aukera Romania battery storage project will be delivered in two phases, with first-phase construction already underway. The entire project is projected to be fully operational by mid-2026.

Kommunalkredit served as the sole mandated lead arranger for the debt facility.

Aukera managing director for project finance Aiden Yates said: “We are very pleased to partner with Kommunalkredit on this landmark transaction for Aukera and for the Romanian storage market.

“BESS projects are playing an increasingly vital role in providing the flexibility and reliability needed to balance supply and demand in a rapidly evolving generation mix, stabilising grid frequency, and ensuring consistent power delivery.

“This first financing for Aukera in Romania brings together our market-leading local and international expertise across the platform to deliver the first project in our 2GW Romanian BESS pipeline. It demonstrates our ability to deliver large, complex projects across multiple markets, as we expand our European generation and storage platform.”

Principal advisors for the transaction included Akereos Capital as the financial advisor and Clifford Chance Badea as legal advisor to the borrower, as well as Dentons as legal advisor to the lender and Rina Consulting as the lender’s technical advisor.

Kommunalkredit senior transactor Arnaud de Laportaliere said: “This project marks a decisive step toward strengthening Romania’s energy resilience. By supporting Aukera’s first battery storage initiative, we are helping to substantially improve grid stability, in line with Kommunalkredit‘s vision to accelerate the energy transition across Europe.”

Founded in 2021 by renewable energy executives Pascal Emsens and Catalin Breaban, Aukera focuses on the development, construction, and operation of solar, wind, and battery storage projects.

The company is currently advancing a pipeline of over 16GW across the UK, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Romania.