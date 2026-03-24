ArtIn’s US portfolio includes large-scale solar, battery storage and green fuel infrastructure projects. Credit: ArtIn Energy/Business Wire.

Global renewable energy infrastructure platform ArtIn Energy has reached a definitive agreement with Agila Investments for $255m in funding at a valuation of $14.58bn.

The funding will be allocated to ArtIn’s US portfolio, which includes utility-scale solar, battery storage and green fuel infrastructure projects.

The company’s current pipeline features a project in Texas with capital expenditure of around $1.4bn and a Nebraska project costing roughly $2.6bn.

Both initiatives are backed by long-term contracts with investment-grade counterparties, ensuring consistent cash flow and enhancing financing prospects.

Agila Investments will provide funds using a milestone-based approach and gain board-level oversight of ArtIn’s operations.

This arrangement introduces additional governance measures in line with institutional standards, including validated financial models and enhanced security provisions.

The new capital will support late-stage development requirements of ArtIn’s projects, covering activities such as interconnection, detailed engineering, procurement processes and preparation for construction financing.

ArtIn Energy CEO Jhon Cohen said: “Agila’s investment validates ArtIn’s institutional platform and disciplined capital strategy.

“This partnership accelerates deployment of large-scale renewable infrastructure while maintaining strong governance and risk management.”

ArtIn Energy is a developer of utility-scale solar power, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen and e-methanol infrastructure.

The company engages with industrial offtakers, utilities and institutional investors to deliver projects under long-term agreements.

Agila Investments president and CEO Rachel Lucero said: “ArtIn has built a sophisticated platform integrating solar, storage and renewable fuels, aligned with US energy priorities, grid resilience and large-scale infrastructure deployment.”

The company focuses on providing structured capital to infrastructure projects that have reached advanced development stages.