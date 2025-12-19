Initial drilling of the M-HZ7 well commenced on 22 November 2025 and reached the target depth on 4 December 2025. Credit: LiteHeavy/Shutterstock.com.

Arrow Exploration has commenced production from the Mateguafa HZ7 (M-HZ7) appraisal well on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin, Colombia.

The Canadian oil and gas company holds a 50% interest in the Mateguafa Attic field.

Initial drilling of the M-HZ7 well, which began on 22 November 2025, reached the target depth on 4 December, within the scheduled time and budget.

The M-HZ7 well was drilled to a total measured depth of 14,253ft, or 8,440ft true vertical depth (TVD), encountering several hydrocarbon-bearing intervals.

It has initiated production from the Carbonera C9 formation and has a horizontal oil pay zone of around 4,053ft.

The pay zone is sandstone with an average porosity of 23% and high resistivity. Arrow installed an electric submersible pump after perforation.

The well also encountered about 20ft of net oil pay in the Carbonera C7 formation.

Arrow CEO Marshall Abbott said: “The M-HZ7 well was drilled on time and on budget and initial production has exceeded expectations.

“In addition to the thick pay zone encountered in the C7 formation, currently behind pipe, the C9 formation has proven to be an excellent producing zone into which the company plans to drill additional horizontal wells.”

Initial production from M-HZ7 is at a restricted rate of around 1,694 barrels of oil per day (bopd) gross, or 847bopd net, with a 4% water cut.

The oil produced had a relative density of 30.6° API (American Petroleum Institute), and the well is still cleaning up.

Arrow said that the testing results suggest the well may be capable of higher production rates, with the final rate to be determined in the coming weeks.

These initial production results may not necessarily suggest long-term performance, the company added.

Abbott added: “The M-HZ7 well reinforces the materiality that the Mateguafa Attic discovery represents for Arrow. Future wells will help determine the extent of the pools and the potential reserves additions.

“The area has definitely turned into another core area for Arrow with the potential for further horizontal drilling development.”

In May 2023, Arrow announced a new oil discovery in the Carrizales Norte 1 discovery well on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin, eastern Colombia.