The upgraded MRE is expected to form the basis for the ASCU Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), targeting a 45-50 ktpa copper cathode heap leach and SXEW operation, and is on track for release in Q1 2024

Arizona Sonoran Copper Company Inc. (TSX:ASCU) (“ASCU” or the “Company”), releases its Mineral Resource Update (“MRE”) for the combined Cactus, Stockpile and Parks/Salyer deposits, together the “Cactus Project”, located 45 miles south of Phoenix, Arizona. The upgraded MRE is expected to form the basis for the ASCU Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), targeting a 45-50 ktpa copper cathode heap leach and SXEW operation, and is on track for release in Q1 2024. The brownfields project is wholly-owned and located on private land in Arizona with ~$30 million of infrastructure onsite, an advanced permitting stage, approved water rights and access to water.

PREVIOUS MINERAL RESOURCE (As of September 28, 2022) UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2023) VARIANCE Tons Grade Pounds Tons Grade Pounds Cu Content kt Cu% Cu Mlbs kt Cu% Cu Mlbs % Total Measured N/A 10,400 0.241 49.8 New Leachable 9,100 0.230¹ 41.9 New Primary 1,300 0.315 8.0 New Total Indicated 151,800 0.531 1,610.7 435,300 0.589 5,124.2 +218% Leachable 73,900 0.723 1,065.2 348,500 0.629 4,387.2 +312% Primary 77,900 0.350 545.5 86,800 0.425 737.0 +35% Total M&I 151,800 0.531 1,610.7 445,700 0.580 5,174.0 +221% Leachable 73,900 0.723 1,065.2 357,600 0.619¹ 4,429.0 +316% Primary 77,900 0.350 545.5 88,000 0.423 745.0 +37% Total Inferred 449,900 0.544 4,894.2 233,800 0.472 2,207.9 -55% Leachable 310,400 0.590 3,663.7 107,700 0.607¹ 1,307.9 -64% Primary 139,500 0.441 1,230.5 126,200 0.357 900.0 -27%

George Ogilvie, Arizona Sonoran Copper Company commented, “Our team has completed yet another key milestone in the process of reactivating the Cactus Mine. Driven through textbook infill drilling programs at Parks/Salyer and Cactus, our team readies an already significant copper asset in Arizona, USA for the next step in technical reporting; 3.6 billion pounds of Copper were added and converted to the M&I category for a new M&I mineral resource of 5.2 billion pounds. The leachable Copper M&I category now stands at 4.4 billion pounds of Copper and will act as the foundation for our upcoming PFS. The PFS remains on track and on budget for Q1 2024. I look forward to our team continuing to deliver on key objectives over the next year.”

Drilling programs

The updated MRE is supported by systematic drilling programs targeting the NE end of the 11 km (~7 mi) by 1.6 km (~1 mi) Santa Cruz porphyry copper system, of which ASCU has access to 5.5 km (~3.5 mi). In ground mineral resources were calculated in the Measured category using drill data of 125 ft (38 m) drill spacing, indicated at 250 ft (76 m) and inferred at 500 ft (~152 m). The mineral resource was calculated using 80,715 ft (~24,600 m) of new drilling into the Cactus deposits since May 2021, and new Parks/Salyer drilling totals 57,250 ft (~17,500 m) from July 2022 to March 2023. The 3D models illustrate the exploration success since the initial Cactus MRE was issued in 2021, and reflects the tightly drilled nature of the deposits. Resulting from upgrading the Parks/Salyer resource into the Indicated category, ASCU continues to target a 45-50 ktpa copper cathode operation heap leach and SX/EW operation.

Drilling conducted after April 2023 will form the basis of a further mineral resource update in 2024 with the goal of converting indicated resources from early in the mine plan into the measured resource classification for a Feasibility Study expected in Q4 2024. Exploration drill data received from the planned MainSpring (Parks/Salyer South) drilling program is intended for inclusion to the update of mineral resources in 2024.

Geology

The known resource areas within the Cactus Project area are variably sized fragments of the structurally dismembered larger Santa Cruz Porphyry System that has been faulted and displaced by Tertiary extension. The mineralized horst blocks, which can start from surface (e.g. at the discovery outcrop) may be overlain by up to 1,500 ft (460 m) of post-mineral Tertiary conglomerates and a thin veneer of alluvium. Major host rocks at Cactus are Precambrian Oracle granite and Laramide monzonite porphyry. The porphyries intruded older rocks to form mixed and monolithic breccias that occur as large masses, poorly defined dike-like masses, and thin well-defined dikes. The mineralization is structurally complex with intense fracturing, faulting, and both pre-mineral and post-mineral brecciation. The continuity of lithology and alteration/mineralization styles throughout the Project area suggests that the resource areas were once connected. These identifiable trends aid in the exploration for extensions of known resources and the modelling of the resources themselves. All resource areas are terminated at depth by the basement fault, a low angle structure that underlies the project area. All resource areas contain both oxide and enriched (secondary sulphide) copper mineralization, with primary sulphide underlying the secondary, as is typical of these systems.

Cactus Project Resource Modelling

The geological modelling, statistical analysis, and resource estimation were prepared by the ASCU resource team and by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Cactus Project resource updates are based upon updated drilling data and interpretations. The Cactus Mineral Resource model was developed in Vulcan. The database used to generate the Mineral Resources comprised 305 drill holes, 309,418.5 ft (94,310.8 m) for Cactus; 77 drillholes, 172,166.3 ft (52,476.3 m) for Parks/Salyer; 518 drillholes, 44,728.2 ft (13,633.2 m) for the stockpile. Drilling data is supported by industry standard quality assurance and quality control programs, with quality control sampling comprising preparation blanks, certified reference materials, and field and pulp duplicate analyses. Review of the QA/QC data indicates it is of a quality suitable for use in resource estimation.

The mineralized domains are consistent with domaining for porphyry copper systems. Mineralized domains represent combinations of rock type and copper mineral zonation associated with secondary copper enrichment weathering processes. The main mineral zones being leached, oxide, enriched, and primary. Mineral zones are determined by logging and the assay attributes of sequential copper analyses.

Physical density measurements have been undertaken across the deposits, both historically by ASARCO, and more recently by ASCU. Density measurements on insitu deposits use the wet / dry weight method and comprise 3,372 samples for Cactus and 147 samples for Parks/Salyer. Due to the unconsolidated nature of the stockpile material, physical bulk density measurements were attained by weight and volume calculations. Four test holes were excavated from which the material removed was dried and weight and the volume of each hole calculated.

Copper grades were estimated using Ordinary Kriging, using 10 ft (3 m) composites and top cutting determined by log normal probability plots on a per domain basis. Grade estimates were validated using visual and statistical methods including statistical distribution comparisons, visual comparison against the drilling data on sections, swath plots comparing block grades trends against de-clustered composites, and by smoothing checks using change of support.

TABLE 2: Parks/Salyer Deposit

PREVIOUS MINERAL RESOURCE (As of September 28, 2022) UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2023) Tons Grade Pounds Tons Grade Pounds kt Cu% Cu Mlbs kt Cu% Cu Mlbs Total Indicated N/A 143,900 1.009 2,906.1 Total Leachable 130,200 1.028 2,676.6 Oxide 10,000 0.921 183.7 Enriched 120,200 1.037 2,493.0 Total Inferred 143,600 1.015 2,915.4 48,400 0.967 936.1 Total Leachable 115,400 1.066 2,460.9 44,500 0.982 873.2 Oxide 14,100 0.827 233.7 8,700 0.925 161.7 Enriched 101,200 1.100 2,227.2 35,700 0.996 711.5

Parks/Salyer’s new total leachable Indicated mineral resource totals 2,677 Mlbs vs an Inferred mineral resource in the 2022 PEA of 2,461Mlbs. The increase to the total Indicated mineral resources are attributed to successful infill drilling performing better than the initial wide spaced Inferred drilling, inclusion of mineral resources under the new 2.5 acre Mineral Exploration Permit (“MEP”) obtained on October 3, 2024, and a minimal natural extension of mineralization onto the MainSpring (Parks/Salyer South) property. As previously stated, the MEP and MainSpring (Parks/Salyer South) properties minimize sterilization of the deposit, due to boundaries.

TABLE 3: Cactus East, Underground Resource outside of Cactus Open Pit Resource

PREVIOUS MINERAL RESOURCE (As of September 28, 2022) UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2023) Tons Grade Pounds Tons Grade Pounds kt Cu% Cu Mlbs kt Cu% Cu Mlbs Total Indicated 9,900 0.912 180.0 10,400 0.882 182.6 Leachable 7,700 0.954 146.2 9,000 0.891 161.0 Total Inferred 19,200 0.873 335.9 6,400 0.785 100.1 Leachable 17,900 0.881 315.7 4,600 0.767 69.9

Measured and Indicated drilling programs at the Cactus Deposits (TABLES 3 and 4) were focused on upgrading Inferred mineral resources from the PEA mine plan to support the PFS. The total M&I leachable resources reported for the Cactus deposits of 156.3Mt @ 0.491% Cu TSol are located within the combined open pit and underground mineral resources. Of this material, Cactus East contains 41.2Mt @ 1.057% Cu TSol of leachable M&I mineral resources when reporting above underground cutoff grades. Reductions of the underground inferred resources reflect additional material incorporated into the open pit indicated resources.

TABLE 4: Cactus Open Pit, inclusive of Cactus West and Cactus East

PREVIOUS MINERAL RESOURCE (As of September 28, 2022) UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2023) Tons Grade Pounds Tons Grade Pounds kt Cu% Cu Mlbs kt Cu% Cu Mlbs Total Measured N/A 10,400 0.241 49.8 Leachable 9,100 0.230 41.9 Total Indicated 141,900 0.505 1,431.6 209,900 0.433 1,818.1 Leachable 66,200 0.696 919.7 138,200 0.482 1,332.1 Total M&I 141,900 0.505 1,431.6 220,300 0.424 1,868.0 Leachable 66,200 0.696 919.7 147,300 0.466 1,374.0 Total Inferred 209,700 0.339 1,428.7 177,900 0.328 1,168.7 Leachable 99,700 0.334 672.1 57,500 0.315 361.8

TABLE 5: Stockpile

PREVIOUS MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2021) UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCE (As of August 31, 2023) Tons Grade Pounds Tons Grade Pounds kt Cu TSol% Cu Mlbs kt Cu Tsol% Cu Mlbs Indicated (Oxide) N/A 71,100 0.153 217.3 Inferred (Oxide) 77,400 0.144 223.5 1,200 0.127 3.0

As with the Parks/Salyer conversion, the Stockpile conversion from Inferred to Indicated classification was significant. Previously classed entirely as Inferred, drilling converted 217 million pounds at 0.153% Cu TSol into the Indicated category, with 3 million pounds remaining as Inferred mineral resources. This change represents a slight reduction in total pounds as the outer edge of the stockpile was confirmed to have a waste window in parts. The grade increased and the infill drilling confirmed relationships seen in the inferred model with the upper lift containing 52% of the pounds, from 45% of the tons; attributable to higher copper grades present in that lift.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drilling completed on the project between 2020 and 2022 was supervised by on-site ASCU personnel who prepared core samples for assay and implemented a full QA/QC program using blanks, standards, and duplicates to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Skyline Laboratories in Tucson AZ for analysis. Skyline’s quality control system complies with global certifications for Quality ISO9001:2008.

Scientific and technical information contained in this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

