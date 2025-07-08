Aris Mining announces sale of Juby Gold Project to McFarlane Lake Mining. (Credit: Maksim Safaniuk/Shutterstock)

Aris Mining Corporation (Aris Mining) (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE-A: ARMN) and McFarlane Lake Mining Limited (McFarlane) (CSE: MLM) (OTC: MLMLF) are pleased to announce the signing of a definitive asset purchase agreement (the Agreement) for the sale of Aris Mining’s Juby Gold Project and related interests in Ontario, Canada. The total consideration is valued at US$22 million, payable as outlined below.

The Juby Gold Project is an exploration-stage gold project located in the Shining Tree area of Ontario’s Abitibi greenstone belt. The transaction includes Aris Mining’s 100% interest in the Juby Gold Project and its 25% joint venture interest in the adjacent Knight property.

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, commented “The sale of Juby reflects our strategic focus on building a leading gold mining company in Latin America. Juby is a promising exploration property but is non-core to our operations in Colombia and Guyana. We are pleased to see it move into the hands of a dedicated and experienced management team that is well positioned to unlock its potential.”

Mark Trevisiol, CEO and Chairman of McFarlane, added “Our team is very excited to be working with Aris Mining on the acquisition of the Juby Gold asset. The addition of this project to McFarlane’s portfolio will be accretive to our business and ultimately shareholder value. This acquisition transforms our junior gold exploration company into a gold exploration and development company. The team at Aris has been excellent to work with and we look forward to having them as a significant shareholder of McFarlane.”

Under the terms of the Agreement, Aris Mining will receive total consideration of US$22 million, comprised of:

US$10 million in cash, payable on closing;

common shares of McFarlane, representing the balance of the consideration payable up to a maximum of 19.9% of its post-financing share capital, issued at the price of McFarlane’s concurrent equity financing, and issuable on closing; and

an additional payment, if required to reach the total US$22 million purchase price, payable within 12 months of closing in either cash or additional shares (subject to Aris Mining holding in aggregate no more than 19.9% of McFarlane’s share capital), at McFarlane’s option.

Completion of the transaction is conditional on McFarlane raising at least US$10 million in gross proceeds from a concurrent financing and other customary closing conditions, including required regulatory and third-party approvals, with the transaction expected to close within 90 days. Aris Mining will hold a first-ranking security interest over the Juby Gold Project until full payment of the purchase price is received.