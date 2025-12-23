ArcelorMittal announces $900m renewable energy projects in India

In Bachau, Gujarat, the project will comprise 250MW of wind facility, 300MW of solar facility, and 300MWh of integrated battery storage. Credit: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock.com.

ArcelorMittal has unveiled three new renewable energy projects with a combined nominal solar and wind capacity of 1 gigawatt (GW) in India, representing an total expenditure of about $900m.

The first project is a 36 megawatt (MW) solar plant in Amaravati, Maharashtra, expected to cut roughly 0.04 million tonnes (mt) of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) per year with completion targeted in the first half (H1) of 2027.

In Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company plans to build a 400MW solar facility coupled with 500MWh of battery storage, aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions by around 0.65mt annually. This project’s completion is slated for H1 2028.

A third project in Bachau, Gujarat, will comprise 250MW of wind facility, 300MW of solar facility, and 300 megawatt hour (MWh) of integrated battery storage. This project is expected to avoid about 0.9mt of CO 2 each year. It is also due for completion in H1 2028.

Once operational, these projects will add 1GW to ArcelorMittal’s nominal renewable capacity in India, raising its total in the country to 2GW and its global portfolio to 3.3GW.

The electricity generated from all the projects will power AMNS India, ArcelorMittal’s 60/40 joint venture (JV) with Nippon Steel.

ArcelorMittal CEO Aditya Mittal said: “With these new projects, we are doubling our renewable energy capacity in India, providing a secure supply of clean energy to our Indian steelmaking operations and strengthening our global footprint in clean power.

“Our approach is to invest in projects that are sustainable, economically sound, and aligned with our ambition to make a meaningful contribution to the energy transition. These investments show how climate responsibility and business performance can go hand in hand.”

Together with the initial 1GW renewables project in India, which began supplying clean power to AMNS India earlier this year, the combined annual CO 2 reductions from all projects are expected to reach 4mt.

ArcelorMittal is also advancing renewable energy developments in Brazil and Argentina through JV partnerships.

When fully operational, the company’s projects in India, Brazil, and Argentina will collectively provide 3.3GW of power generation capacity.