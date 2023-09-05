Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide

Arbor Metals Resumes Exploration Activities. (Credit: Chris Wiedenhoff from Pixabay)

Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announces the resumption of exploration activities at its Jarnet Lithium project in Quebec, following the lifting of closures imposed due to wildfires in the region. The company’s exploration team is preparing to return to the field in the coming days and is assembling the necessary equipment to commence the upcoming work program.

Despite the challenges posed by the wildfire closures, Arbor remains committed to advancing its 2023 exploration program. The company’s dedicated team has developed a revised plan that ensures the successful execution of the program while accommodating the delays caused by the wildfires. The strategic adjustments underscore the company’s determination to meet its exploration objectives.

Mark Ferguson, President and CEO of Arbor expressed his gratitude to the exploration team for their dedication and resilience in devising a comprehensive plan that overcomes the setbacks caused by the wildfire closures. He also extended his heartfelt appreciation to the fire and safety crews who worked tirelessly on the front lines to contain the wildfires and protect communities.

“We are immensely thankful to our exploration team for their unwavering commitment and creative problem-solving,” said Ferguson. “Their dedication has enabled us to adapt and ensure the successful completion of our 2023 exploration program. We also extend our gratitude to the courageous fire and safety crews who have been working tirelessly to safeguard the region.”

Arbor is excited to resume exploration activities and further advance its Jarnet Lithium project. The company’s exploration efforts will be focused on studying high-value targets within the project area, building on the momentum generated by the recently announced CV5 lithium pegmatite resource.

“We are eager to get back to work and continue advancing our Jarnet Lithium project,” added Ferguson. “Our team’s resilience and determination, coupled with the support of the fire and safety crews, have positioned us to achieve our exploration goals for 2023.”

Source: Company Press Release