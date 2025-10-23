The Tetelo mine is projected to yield 25,000tpa of copper concentrate. Credit: Phawat/Shutterstock.com.

Angola is poised to start production at the Tetelo copper mine, its first major large-scale copper mining venture, as announced by Mines Minister Diamantino Azevedo.

This represents a significant move for the oil-dependent nation to diversify its economy by tapping into the clean energy minerals sector, reported Reuters.

Owned by China’s Shining Star Icarus, the Tetelo mine represents a $250m (1.78bn yuan) investment and is projected to yield 25,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) of copper concentrate during its initial two-year phase.

Initially, the mine will function as an open pit before transitioning to underground mining from the latter half of 2026.

The news agency quoted Azevedo’s announcement at a mining conference held in the capital Luanda as saying: “I am honoured to announce the inauguration of the Tetelo mine, which will take place in a few days.

“This event will mark the start of production at the first underground mine for this very important metal,” Azevedo added.

Other mining companies such as Ivanhoe Mines and Anglo American have also set their sights on tapping into Angola’s copper potential.

In 2023, Ivanhoe Mines prepared to initiate mining exploration activities following the acquisition of greenfield prospecting rights from the Angolan National Agency for Mineral Resources.

This grant covered 22,195km² of greenfield prospecting areas for exploration within the Angolan provinces of Moxico and Cuando Cubango.

Copper, along with other battery metals such as lithium, cobalt and nickel, is deemed vital for the shift towards renewable energy.

Angola’s foray into copper mining indicates its commitment to reducing dependence on petroleum revenues and strengthening its mineral resources sector.