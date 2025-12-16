Anglo American and Teck Resources merger secures Canadian Government approval

The closing of the merger of Anglo American and Teck Resources is contingent upon customary conditions. Credit: Piotr Swat/Shutterstock.com.

The Canadian Government has granted regulatory approval to Anglo American and Teck Resources for their merger of equals deal announced in September 2025.

The approval was granted under the Investment Canada Act (ICA).

According to both companies, the creation of Anglo Teck through this merger of equals is expected to bring substantial benefits for Canada.

Shareholders of both companies approved the merger at meetings held on 9 December 2025.

The closing of the merger is contingent upon customary conditions including securing additional regulatory approvals in multiple jurisdictions worldwide.

Competition approvals have already been secured in Canada and Australia, with other reviews under way.

Upon completion, the combined entity, Anglo Teck, will be headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad said: “We are delighted to receive regulatory approval from the Government of Canada for our merger of equals with Teck. Today’s confirmation by Minister of Industry, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, marks yet another step towards forming a major global critical minerals powerhouse, following the overwhelming endorsement of both our and Teck’s shareholders last week.

“Anglo Teck represents a significant investment in Canada, its people and its natural resources, underpinned by a comprehensive package of commitments designed to drive enduring economic and wider benefits associated with a thriving mining ecosystem in British Columbia and Canada as a whole.”

As part of the regulatory process, Anglo American and Teck detailed a series of proposed commitments in their September transaction announcements, which have now been formalised into binding obligations under the ICA.

These include a minimum investment of C$4.5bn ($3.26bn) by Anglo Teck in Canada over five years.

The funding will support the life extension of Highland Valley copper mine, expand critical minerals processing capacity at Trail, and advance the Galore Creek and Schaft Creek copper projects in north-western British Columbia.

The companies stated that these expenditures will position Anglo Teck to invest a total of at least C$10bn in Canada over the next 15 years.

Wanblad added: “We are all committed to preserving and building on the proud heritage of both companies, in Canada, as home to Anglo Teck’s global headquarters, in South Africa, where our commitment to investment and national priorities endures, and across our entire global operational and commercial footprint.

“We look forward to continuing our commitment to engage meaningfully with all stakeholders including indigenous peoples and communities as Anglo Teck. Together, Anglo Teck will be at the forefront of our industry in terms of value-accretive growth in responsibly produced critical minerals.”