The Newsboy Gold Project, located 45 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona

Anfield Energy Inc. (TSX.V: AEC; OTCQB: ANLDF; FRANKFURT: 0AD) (“Anfield” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Anfield has engaged BRS Engineering (“BRS”) to facilitate the advancement of the Company’s recently-acquired Newsboy Gold and Silver Project (“Newsboy”), located in Maricopa County, Arizona. BRS will review the large number of drill holes, drill-ready targets and metallurgical data acquired by Anfield, to update the current resource estimate and to create a more detailed and comprehensive plan for further step-out and in-fill drilling.

Corey Dias, Anfield’s CEO, commented: “Newsboy is an unheralded gem with a historical gold-silver resource and the potential for step-change resource expansion. Engaging BRS to update resource estimates and to delineate an efficient and effective drill program for all sections of the property will take Anfield to the next level of project advancement.

This program also serves Anfield’s strategy of selectively seeking out, acquiring and developing advanced US-based assets in commodities, in addition to uranium, to diversify its portfolio, while continuing to operate in attractive, low-risk U.S. jurisdictions.”

The Newsboy Gold Project

The Newsboy Gold Project, located 45 miles northwest of Phoenix, Arizona and 10 miles southeast of Wickenberg in Maricopa County, consists of 2,243 acres of land which is comprised of 35 Federal Lode Claims and 4 State leases.

Between 1987 and 1989, Westmont Mining Company conducted reconnaissance geological mapping, rock chip geochemistry and 102 holes (totaling 7,184 metres) of reverse-core drilling at Newsboy. In 1990, Pima Mining NL drilled 12 diamond core holes (512 metres), 40 reverse core holes (2,000 metres), and completed metallurgical test work, resource and reserve estimates and mine-planning studies.

In 2009, Aurum National Holdings, Ltd. Commissioned North American Environmental Group (NAEG) to produce a report on the Newsboy property which was titled “Technical Report of the Newsboy Gold Property, Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, by Clive R. G. Bailey, dated September 1, 2009.” Anfield considers this a historic report and does not warrant that it meets current NI 43-101 guidance.

Using available data and a cut off grade of 0.02opt Au, NAEG estimated a total in-situ resource of 5.3Mt in the following categories:

A Measured resource of 2.533Mt at 0.05opt Au and 0.87opt Ag for a total of 127,000oz Au and 2,196,000oz Ag;

An Indicated resource of 1.076Mt at 0.04opt Au and 0.44opt Ag for a total of 43,000oz Au and 471,000oz Ag; and

An Inferred resource of 1.719Mt at 0.038opt and 0.45opt Ag for a total of 65,000oz Au and 765,000oz Ag

The NAEG report also identified areas in which the author, based on geologic interpretation, felt the resource could be expanded. The NAEG report also recommended an exploration program for this area. To Anfield’s knowledge these recommendations have not yet been implemented.

Anfield considers these estimates to be historical in nature and cautions that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and Anfield is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resource or mineral reserves.

Douglas L. Beahm, P.E., P.G. has approved the scientific and technical disclosure, relating to the Newsboy Gold Project, in the news release. He is a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

