The site offers exploration targets, including primary Archaean quartz-vein/shear-hosted gold and secondary Tertiary palaeochannel gold. Credit: Pixel Shot/Shutterstock.com.

American Lithium Minerals (AMLM) has acquired the Higginsville Gold Project, consisting of four prospecting licences in Western Australia (WA).

The project includes prospecting licences P15/6723, P15/6724, P15/6725, and P15/6726.

These are located 9km from the Higginsville Mine, known for its historical production of around 1.1 million ounces (moz) of gold.

Situated on the western side of the Greater Eundynie Anticline, the project is within the Southern Norseman–Wiluna greenstone belt.

The tenements are near the Zuleika Shear Zone, a key regional structure linked to numerous high-grade gold deposits.

The site offers exploration targets, including primary Archaean quartz-vein/shear-hosted gold and secondary Tertiary palaeochannel gold.

Historical exploration efforts involved drilling 12 rotary air blast (RAB) holes and 152 aircore holes.

Notable findings include aircore drilling results of 1m at 8.69g/t of gold from a depth of 40m, rock chip assays up to 8.26g/t at Rainbow Waters, and 2.37g/t at Little Gladys. Additionally, surface nugget discoveries reported sizes up to 27oz.

Furthermore, AMLM plans to establish an office in Perth to integrate historical datasets and prepare for a detailed exploration programme.

AMLM CEO Frank Kristan said: “The Higginsville Project represents a transformational acquisition for AMLM. Its location, within a proven gold belt, surrounded by existing mines and processing infrastructure, provides a unique opportunity to rapidly advance exploration.

“The combination of high‑grade historical results, multiple mineralisation styles, and excellent access makes Higginsville a cornerstone asset for our expanding portfolio.”

In December 2025, the company secured exclusive option rights to three mineral projects in Quebec, notably broadening its portfolio of critical and precious metal assets.