O’Keefe Drilling will perform RC drilling, while NISS from Idaho, US, is responsible for the diamond core programme. Credit: Parilov/Shutterstock.com.

American Pacific Mining has obtained contracts with two drilling contractors for phase one of a 15,000m drill programme at the Madison Copper-Gold Project in Montana, US.

The exploration, set to begin in May 2026, will utilise both reverse circulation (RC) and diamond core methods.

The forthcoming campaign is the most extensive coordinated drilling programme undertaken by the company at Madison.

It aims to expand high-grade copper and gold mineralisation at shallow levels and explore deeper porphyry targets.

O’Keefe Drilling from Butte, Montana, has been contracted for the RC drilling.

Nasco Industrial Services and Supply (NISS) from Kellogg, Idaho, will handle the diamond core drilling.

The use of both drilling methods is intended to enhance cost-effectiveness, efficiency and speed in testing multiple zones.

The programme will employ RC drilling for cost-effective testing of near-surface skarn targets and to create pre-collars for deeper core holes.

Diamond drilling will concentrate on evaluating deeper, high-priority porphyry targets.

The initiative aims to expand known copper-gold skarn mineralisation at the surface and investigate the potential discovery of a more extensive copper-gold porphyry source beneath.

Recent analysis suggests Madison may be part of a larger mineralised system than previously thought.

Testing will cover up to eight high-priority skarn and porphyry targets, informed by comprehensive technical assessments.

These evaluations feature integrated detailed geological and structural mapping, reinterpretation of historical drilling and geochemistry, high-resolution geophysics, and advanced 3D modelling and analytics.

The drilling programme will begin soon with RC drilling, followed by diamond core drilling, ensuring continuous progress and efficient advancement of targets.

The first rig is expected to be deployed in May, with initial results expected later in the summer.

American Pacific Mining CEO and director Warwick Smith said: “With drills now secured, we look forward to commencing our upcoming 15,000m drill programme aimed at testing the most compelling skarn and porphyry targets we have ever defined.

“These targets are the product of extensive data compilation, careful interpretation of both historical and more recent work, and 3D modelling. Our team is eager to start validating the geological picture we see in our modelling.”