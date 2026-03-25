Remote operations at IAMGOLD’s Côté Gold Mine. Credit: Solutions Ambra Inc.

Ambra Solutions has collaborated with IAMGOLD to transform communications at the Côté Gold Mine, situated between Timmins and Sudbury in Canada, with a 4G/5G network.

Drawing on its experience with private wireless networks in the mining sector, Ambra upgraded the entire communications system at the mine.

Ambra enabled autonomous and remote operations via the advanced 4G/5G network, constructed using Nokia Modular Private Wireless (MPS) technology.

IAMGOLD aimed to implement a connectivity solution that required minimal infrastructure and could meet existing automation needs while allowing for future growth.

To achieve this, Ambra developed a private 4G/5G network architecture offering extensive coverage throughout the mine, both on the surface and underground, replacing outdated Wi-Fi systems that had restricted reliability and mobility.

Ambra Solutions founder and CEO Éric L’Heureux said: “This project represents a decisive step for the future of mining operations. With this private 4G/5G connectivity, we are giving Côté Gold the technological foundations for a mine of the future: automated, secure and capable of evolving at the pace of its ambition.

“Our mission is to contribute to a safer and smarter mining industry through reliable and optimal private LTE [long-term evolution]/5G connectivity solutions, and the Côté Gold project reflects this vision.”

Through the new network, Côté Gold can automate its fleet of vehicles, control equipment remotely, make real-time operational decisions and increased worker safety with reliable connectivity.

With Ambra managing the engineering, network design and deployment, and Nokia supplying the private wireless technology, the system enables autonomous operation of haul trucks and drills, facilitates real-time communication and supports various operational applications without depending on public connectivity.

Nokia North America mission critical enterprise head Matthew Young said: “The mining industry faces complex challenges such as keeping employees healthy and safe along the entire supply chain.

“Our new telecommunications infrastructure provides IAMGOLD with comprehensive, automated connectivity to deliver on the company’s digital transformation goals and maximise efficiency through autonomous operations.”

By integrating advanced wireless technology with progressive operational strategies, Côté Gold is poised to set a new standard for safer and sustainable mining practices.