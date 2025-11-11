Commercial levels of germanium (44ppm), gallium (21ppm) and cadmium (1,328ppm) were identified at the mine. Credit: Bjoern Wylezich/Shutterstock.com.

Amaroq’s recent re-assay results from bulk samples at the Black Angel mine have confirmed the presence of high-grade zinc, lead and silver mineralisation, along with newly identified high-grade critical minerals such as germanium, gallium and cadmium.

The confirmation of these critical minerals at the Black Angel mine supports the Canada-based company’s plan to establish a long-term mining presence in Greenland.

Re-assay results from bulk sample material within the Black Angel deposit indicate average grades of 24.6% zinc, 28.1% lead and 295 grams per tonne (g/t) of silver.

Additionally, commercial levels of germanium at 44 parts per million (ppm), gallium (21ppm) and cadmium (1,328ppm) were identified.

Two of these minerals are listed as critical by both the EU and US governments, and their recovery is expected to add significant value to the project.

Based on preliminary mass-balance assumptions, future zinc concentrates from the Black Angel mine may achieve commercial concentrate grades of approximately 102ppm germanium, 48.5ppm gallium and 3,040ppm cadmium.

Amaroq CEO Eldur Olafsson said: “I am very pleased to announce the exciting assay results from Black Angel, which confirm not only the impressive zinc, lead and silver grades within the existing resource but also highlight the presence of high levels of germanium, gallium and cadmium, which we had not expected based on historical data available.

“China currently holds significant controls on global gallium and germanium supply chains, accounting for around 98% of gallium and around 68% of germanium production, according to the United States Geological Survey.

“In light of the current global supply constraints for critical metals such as germanium and gallium – both vital to AI, defence, renewable energy and advanced technology applications – finding these elements in a mine which has the ability to restart relatively quickly underscores the strategic importance of Amaroq’s expanding portfolio to Western supply chains. Together, these results reinforce the strong potential of the Black Angel mine as Amaroq’s next development project in Greenland.”

Amaroq has also announced the completion of all conditions precedent relating to the acquisition of the Black Angel mine.

It expects to receive final approval from the Government of Greenland for the acquisition of the Kangerluarsuk licences in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Together, these assets are referred to as the West Greenland Hub.

Amaroq stated that these acquisitions will enhance its pipeline of development projects and support its strategy to establish a long-term presence across Greenland’s principal mineral belts.

The company has confirmed Black Angel as its next mine development project.

The West Greenland Hub will be wholly owned by Amaroq and will be separate from the Gardaq joint venture (JV), in which Amaroq holds a 51% interest.

The Gardaq JV will continue to focus on early-stage exploration activities.

The company has confirmed that Black Angel will be advanced as a stand-alone mining development project and will serve as a new hub for Amaroq.

Site reviews at Black Angel have already been completed to define camp and facility upgrade requirements and to plan geophysical surveys ahead of the 2026 field season.

Olafsson added: “The development of Black Angel will follow the same proven approach that we successfully implemented at Nalunaq, where we inherited a high-grade resource supported by existing infrastructure and advanced it systematically toward production.

“The completion of this transaction establishes the West Greenland Hub as Amaroq’s second mining province and a cornerstone for our broader growth strategy.

“In addition to hosting the Black Angel and Kangerluarsuk projects, the Hub will serve as a logistical base for our servicing company, Suliaq, which will provide equipment and operational support to the growing mining and exploration sector across West Greenland. We look forward to advancing the West Greenland Hub as a new centre of mining activity in Greenland.”

Earlier this month, Amaroq discovered conventional rare earth element-bearing mineralisation within the Nunarsuit mineral licence area in South Greenland.