Altus to vend its 100% owned Morocco focused subsidiary Aterian into Eastinco

Altus to vend Moroccan portfolio to Eastinco creating a new strategic metals company. (Credit: Dimitris Vetsikas from Pixabay)

Altus Strategies Plc (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS, OTCQX: ALTUF) announces that on 21 November 2021 the Company entered into a sale and purchase agreement and other agreements with London AQSE Growth Market listed Eastinco Mining and Exploration plc (“Eastinco”) to sell the Company’s 100% owned subsidiary Aterian Resources Ltd (“Aterian”) to Eastinco (the “Transaction”). Aterian is advancing a portfolio of 15 primarily copper and silver exploration projects (“Aterian Projects”) in the Kingdom of Morocco. Eastinco is currently advancing a portfolio of tantalum exploration and development projects in the Republic of Rwanda. The Transaction remains subject to certain conditions precedent, including the admission to trading of Eastinco’s entire issued share capital to the Official List of the FCA (Standard Segment) (“Admission”) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities (“LSE Standard Listing”).

Highlights:

Altus to own up to 25% of Eastinco and an Altus appointee will join Eastinco’s board

Altus to receive warrants for up to an additional 10% of Eastinco

Altus to own 15 new royalties, including a royalty on the Musasa tantalum mine in Rwanda

Eastinco to transform into a pan-African strategic metals development company

Eastinco currently owns tantalum exploration and development projects in Rwanda

The Transaction remains subject to Eastinco’s Admission and LSE Standard Listing

Eastinco proposes to change its name to Aterian Plc on completion of the Transaction

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

“We are delighted to announce the proposed divestment to Eastinco of our 100% owned Moroccan focused exploration subsidiary, Aterian, as part of Eastinco’s proposed LSE Standard Listing and subsequent name change to Aterian Plc. The enlarged entity will have a strong and unique portfolio of strategic metal exploration and development projects in Morocco and Rwanda.

“The Transaction will result in Altus generating a portfolio of 15 new royalties on the Aterian portfolio, of primarily copper and silver projects, as well as a royalty on the Musasa tantalum mine in Rwanda. Altus will become a material shareholder of Eastinco with up to 25% of the issued capital at Admission. Altus will also hold share purchase warrants for up to an additional 10% of Eastinco, subject to certain restrictions, retaining a significant stake in the enlarged Aterian portfolio. Altus will also receive a reimbursement of up to £250,000 in respect of certain exploration expenditures incurred by Aterian in 2021.

“The Transaction with Eastinco reflects our confidence in the Aterian Projects and is in line with our business model of making and monetising exploration discoveries in return for equity, cash and the creation of new royalty interests. We look forward to the completion of the Transaction, the successful Admission of Eastinco and to supporting the Eastinco team going forward”.

Charles Bray, Executive Chairman of Eastinco commented:

“I am delighted to report on our proposed acquisition of Aterian for its significant portfolio of 15 copper, silver and base metal exploration projects strategically positioned close to existing mining projects in Morocco. Upon completion, Altus will become a strategic shareholder of Eastinco, demonstrating Altus’ confidence in the projects and providing us with an alignment of interest and the support of a well-respected industry player. Previous exploration undertaken by Altus on the Moroccan assets has highlighted the strong potential for the discovery of deposits of strategic metals, in particular, copper and silver. We believe the market fundamentals for copper are excellent, specifically linked to the anticipated growth in demand for renewable energy and the related electrification of transportation globally.

“We consider this to be the optimal time to broaden and strengthen our asset portfolio across Africa, adding to our established tantalum mining and exploration projects in Rwanda. Our working relationship with Altus will also guarantee a smooth transition to ensure exploration continues in Morocco without interruption. Our proposed LSE Standard Listing will provide us with exposure to a wider investor profile and greater liquidity in our shares and, therefore, a solid platform from which we can continue to grow. This is a key step to becoming a leading strategic metal exploration and development company in Africa.”

Conditions Precedent

Eastinco is currently listed on the AQSE Growth Market. Concurrent with the Transaction, Eastinco will apply for the admission to trading of Eastinco’s entire issued share capital to the Official List of the FCA (Standard Segment) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities. Eastinco has recently completed a pre-IPO financing, raising £950,000 (before costs) via the placement of Eastinco ordinary shares (“Eastinco Shares”) and the issue of interest free Convertible Loan Notes (“CLNs”) to current and new investors. The Eastinco Shares were issued at a price of 1.5 pence each and the CLN’s will automatically convert on Admission into Eastinco Shares using a conversion price of 1.5 pence each (“Pre-IPO Price”). Eastinco. Upon completion of the Transaction, Eastinco intends to change its name to Aterian Plc (“Name Change”). Eastinco also proposes to undertake a share consolidation, effective from Admission, whereby each existing 10 Eastinco Shares will be consolidated into 1 new Eastinco Share (“Consolidation”). The Transaction, Admission, Name Change, Consolidation and other related matters remain subject to the publication of an FCA approved prospectus and the approval of the Transaction, Consolidation and other matters by Eastinco shareholders at a General Meeting which Eastinco plans to convene. The Transaction remains subject, among other matters, to the completion of the relevant documentation and Admission. Shareholders should note that there is no guarantee that the conditions will be satisfied or that the Transaction will be completed.

Consideration Payable to Altus for the Sale of Aterian

The consideration payable by Eastinco to Altus for the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of Aterian, is described below:

Eastinco Shares, Eastinco Warrants & Reimbursement

At completion of the Transaction (“Completion”), Altus will be issued new Eastinco Shares and share purchase warrants (“Eastinco Warrants”) to purchase Eastinco Shares and receive cash consideration as follows:

Eastinco Shares representing 5% of the then enlarged share capital of Eastinco following the issue of Eastinco Shares pursuant to the issue of any other Eastinco Shares prior to or on Admission;

The Issue to Altus of such number of Eastinco Warrants to purchase such number of Eastinco Shares as will represent 5% of the enlarged share capital of Eastinco at Admission (“ Initial Altus Warrants ”). The Initial Altus Warrants will have a five-year term. The exercise price of 50% of the Initial Altus Warrants will be based upon a weighted average of the Pre-IPO price and the market price on Admission (“ First Price “), and the remaining 50% of the Initial Altus Warrants will have an exercise price which is a 100% premium to the First Price (“ Second Price “); and

The payment by Eastinco of up to £250,000 to reimburse Altus for exploration costs incurred by Aterian since May 2021, which have been incurred to advance and to maintain the good standing of the Aterian Projects.

In addition, upon the grant of the Agdz mining licence (“Agdz Mining Licence”) to a subsidiary of Aterian (currently under application), Eastinco will issue to Altus:

Additional Eastinco Shares representing 7.5% of the enlarged share capital of Eastinco on Admission (for an effective holding of 25% of Eastinco’s entire issued share capital); and

Further Eastinco Warrants to purchase such number of Eastinco Shares representing an additional 5% of the enlarged share capital of Eastinco (“Additional Altus Warrants”) on Completion. The exercise price of 50% of the Additional Altus Warrants will be the same as the First Price, and the remaining 50% of the Additional Altus Warrants will be the Second Price.

Royalty Agreements

Altus will also be granted the following royalty interests at Completion:

A 2.5% net smelter return (“ NSR ”) royalty over each of the licences currently held by Aterian (each an “ Aterian NSR ”). Eastinco will retain an option to repurchase up to 1% of each Aterian NSR for US$500,000 per 0.5%, for a total potential repurchase consideration of US$1,000,000 per each Aterian NSR;

A 2.5% NSR royalty on any new licences (each an "Additional 2.5% NSR") granted to Aterian within three months of Completion. Eastinco will retain an option to repurchase up to 1% of each Additional 2.5% NSR for US$500,000 per 0.5%, for a total potential repurchase consideration of US$1,000,000 per each Additional 2.5% NSR;

A 1.5% NSR royalty on any new licences (each an "Additional 1.5% NSR") granted to Aterian within twelve months of Completion. Eastinco will retain an option to repurchase up to 1% of each Additional 1.5% NSR for US$500,000;

A 3.0% NSR royalty on any new licences awarded to Eastinco in Rwanda within 24 months of Completion which are procured for Eastinco by Altus (each a "Rwanda NSR"). Eastinco will retain an option to repurchase up to 1% of each Rwanda NSR for US$500,000 per 0.5% for a total potential repurchase consideration of US$1,000,000;

A 2.0% NSR royalty on Eastinco's 85% ownership of the Musasa tantalum project ("Musasa NSR") located in Rwanda;

The Rwanda NSR and the Musasa NSR will be automatically reduced to 1.5% and 0.5% respectively, at no cost to Eastinco, if Altus does not participate pro rata to at least 50% of its holding in the equity of Eastinco in placements undertaken by Eastinco in the 18 months following Admission; and

Eastinco will retain the right to repurchase up to 1% of each Rwanda NSR and 1% of the Musasa NSR (subject to the Musasa NSR having a lower limit of 0.5% that cannot be repurchased) for US$500,000 per 0.5% for a total potential repurchase consideration of US$1,000,000 in each case.

Royalty Right of First Refusal

In addition, Altus will be granted a Right of First Refusal (“ROFR”) over any future royalty rights on any project owned by Eastinco, providing Altus with the right to purchase any such royalty on matching terms.

Other

The Eastinco Shares issued to Altus on Completion and upon the grant of the Agdz Mining Licence will be subject to a customary lock in period of 12-months with a further 12-month orderly market provision. Any exercise of the Eastinco Warrants will be subject to Altus owning no more than 29.9% of the enlarged ordinary share capital of Eastinco at the time of exercise. Altus will be entitled to a designated seat on the Board of Eastinco, so long as Altus owns 10% or more of the issued share capital of Eastinco.

Aterian made a loss of £10,028 in the year ended 31 December 2020 and had net liabilities of £45,365 as at 31 December 2020.

