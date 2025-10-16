Allied Gold anticipates annual production exceeding 375,000oz of gold. Credit: Victor Moussa/Shutterstock.com.

Canadian miner Allied Gold has announced its performance for the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), ending 30 September, producing more than 87,000oz of gold and selling more than 92,000oz.

In its preliminary third-quarter operating results, the company reported that both production and sales met expectations and adhered to operating plans, ensuring robust production in the fourth quarter (Q4), as previously projected.

The company expects its cash balances to surpass $260m (C$365.04m) as of 30 September.

The focus on operational improvements and mine sequencing is set to drive meaningful cost reductions.

Allied Gold expects gold production to be highest in Q4 this year, mainly due to higher grades and the commissioning of the phase one expansion at the Sadiola mine in Mali, slated for December.

The company anticipates annual production exceeding 375,000oz of gold, aligning with its full-year forecast.

Formal guidance for 2026 will be provided early next year, with a target for yearly production at the high end of the outlook range.

This is primarily due to stripping activities at the Côte d’Ivoire Complex, which provide access to areas with higher-grade resources.

At Sadiola, performance is expected to benefit from new oxide ore zones and processing higher-grade fresh ore after the phase one expansion.

Production at Sadiola reached 42,174oz, with Stage 5 and Sekekoto West as the main ore contributors.

Furthermore, the Côte d’Ivoire Complex produced 44,846oz of gold during the quarter.

The company is also progressing with stripping and mine development activities to ensure access to higher-grade ore by Q4 and into 2026.

Production at Agbaou in Côte d’Ivoire saw a significant boost, reaching 22,893oz of gold, a 43% increase compared to Q2.

The company’s all-in sustaining costs (AISC) have improved, with a 10% reduction from Q2, despite higher royalties due to increased gold prices.

Royalties accounted for around $50/oz in AISC, with a realised gold price of approximately $3,450/oz in Q3, rising from $3,098/oz in Q2.

Allied Gold’s preliminary AISC margins rose from $755/oz in Q2 to around $1,350/oz in Q3, an increase of nearly 80%.

The company is steadily progressing with its growth strategy, prioritising transformative production increases and improved cash flows as it moves into Q4 and looks ahead to 2026.

The company is planning to internalise mining operations at one or more of its sites, aiming to enhance efficiency and lower costs.

The company said that both the Kurmuk project in Ethiopia and the phase one expansion at Sadiola are advancing smoothly.