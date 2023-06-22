The receipt of this order is an important breakthrough for Alleima, and a milestone for growth in power projects of the future

Alleima receives order of steam generator tubes for small modular reactors. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

The steam generator tubes for NuScale Power, a provider of proprietary and innovative advanced nuclear Small Modular Reactors (SMR) technology, will be installed in one of the first VOYGR SMR power plants. The receipt of this order is an important breakthrough for Alleima, and a milestone for growth in power projects of the future.

The order, from the Korean nuclear fabricator Doosan, which is one of the major suppliers of nuclear power related facilities in the world, is for approximately 200 kilometers of steam generator tubes for NuScale’s first NuScale Power Modules (NPMs) that are each capable of generating 77 MWe of carbon-free electricity. The order was booked in the second quarter of 2023 and will be reported in the Tube division. Deliveries are scheduled during 2024 and the NPM is expected to be operational in 2029.

NuScale’s SMR is based on proven pressurized water-cooled reactor technology where Alleima’s current steam generator tubing alloys are used. As the first and only SMR to have its design certified by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, NuScale is serving diverse customers across the world by supplying nuclear energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, commercial-scale hydrogen production, and other process heat applications.

“We are thrilled this is finally happening and are proud to announce this breakthrough order for SMRs. As this technique, based on pressurized water-cooled reactor technology, is closely linked to current nuclear technology, we see a great potential for significant growth in the coming years. Intensity in discussions regarding the supply of steam generator tubes for SMRs is increasing globally, and as a front runner in this field, we are in a good position for these future power projects,” says Nigel Haworth, Acting President of Alleima Tube division.

“We are delighted to be embarking on our journey towards successful deployment of the first commercial SMR with Alleima, as we highly value Alleima’s extensive experience and market-proven products and solution in steam generator tubes,” says Jongdoo Kim, CEO of Doosan Enerbility’s Nuclear Business Group.

Source: Company Press Release