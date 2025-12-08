Alight commissions Lidsø solar park in Denmark

DSB has entered into a long-term PPA with Alight. Credit: Alight/Cision.

Alight has commissioned the Lidsø solar park located in Denmark, marking its first operational asset in the Danish market.

Located at Rødby Harbour on Lolland, Lidsø is claimed to be Denmark’s second largest solar park, with an installed capacity of 215MWp.

The park spans 253 hectares and is owned and operated by Alight, a Nordic solar developer and independent power producer.

DSB, Denmark’s state-owned railway company, has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Alight.

The PPA will enable the supply of renewable energy to the Danish grid and support Denmark’s ongoing energy transition.

DSB head of sustainability Aske Mastrup Wieth-Knudsen said: “It is crucial for us to contribute to increased production of renewable energy in Denmark.

“Even though trains are already a more climate-friendly means of transport than the average car, this project contributes to our goal of more train journeys powered by renewable energy with minimal impact on the climate and environment.”

The solar park was acquired from developer European Energy in March this year.

It is claimed to be the largest operating solar park on Lolland.

The facility is equipped with 350,000 solar panels, roughly half of which are mounted on trackers that follow the sun’s path, generating more energy than panels with fixed tilts.

The solar park is also an agrovoltaic site, given that it combines energy production and agriculture with around 1,700 sheep grazing in its land year-round.

Alight CEO Warren Campbell said: “We are extremely proud to inaugurate one of Denmark’s largest solar parks today. Lidsø solar park will be an important part of Denmark’s energy transition and is proof that solar power can contribute on a large scale.

“Thanks to long-term power purchase agreements we can deliver new additional sustainable capacity to the Danish grid, while strengthening our position as a leading player in the Nordic market.”

In May this year, Alight and AkzoNobel signed a PPA to build a 15MWp solar park in Uppsala County, Sweden.