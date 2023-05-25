A Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 19, 2023 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Transaction was implemented

Alamos Gold announces closing of Manitou Gold acquisition. (Credit: istara from Pixabay)

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported the completion of the previously announced acquisition (the “Transaction”) of all the issued and outstanding common shares of Manitou Gold Inc. (TSXV:MTU) (“Manitou”). A Final Order was granted by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on May 19, 2023 approving the Plan of Arrangement pursuant to which the Transaction was implemented.

“We are very pleased to announce the closing of the Manitou Gold acquisition through which we are more than tripling our land package around the Island Gold Mine and adding significant exploration potential in a relatively underexplored segment of the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt,” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Source: Company Press Release