Preliminary illustration of the Segele plant. (Credit: Akobo Minerals)

We have reached an agreement with the South African company Solo Resources (Pty) Ltd for delivery of a processing plant for production of gold at the Segele Mine. An important milestone for our mining operation and targeted cash flow.

With this agreement, I am confident that we will be produce gold from the Segele mine for many years to come, and that with a solid cash flow.

Jørgen Evjen, CEO at Akobo Minerals

After solid discoveries in Segele, we can confirm that mining will start and that we have signed an agreement with Solo Resources, which is one of the most experienced suppliers of processing plants in Africa. Solo Resources has more than 30 years of experience and has completed a total of 31 projects, of which 11 small and medium-sized gold processing plants in Africa.

The plant in short:

Commissioning expected to start by end of first quarter 2023

The plant will be tailored to process the highly gold rich Segele Mine ore with an Inferred and Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 69 kOz gold @22.7 grams per tonne

The plant is designed to process 10 tons of mass per hour, with the possibility of upgrading to 20 tons of mass per hour

Current dimensions will be able to process 4,000 ounces of gold per month

With an all-in production cost of USD 243 per ounce this small boutique mining operation will be able to generate significant cash flow

Jørgen Evjen, our CEO, stated: “We have consistently delivered on all the important milestones of recent years, but this is the most important so far. With this agreement, I am confident that we will be produce gold from the Segele mine for many years to come, and that with a solid cash flow. “

Jørgen Evjen further states: “The cooperation with Solo Resources has been excellent, and I look forward to starting the work with Craig and his team. They have the experience and capacity needed, and we share much of the same corporate philosophy. I am confident this will be a success for both parties”

Craig Naude, CEO of Solo Resource Pty, stated: “We are pleased to have been recognized and appointed as the partners for Akobo Minerals. The relationship with Akobo Minerals to date has been professional and cooperative, and we are confident the management of Akobo will deliver for their shareholders. We look forward to a mutually beneficial project.”

Despite increased uncertainty in the global trade and supply chains, deliveries and commissioning will not be significantly delayed. Start-up is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2023, with efforts being made to get gold production started as early as possible.

The agreement concluded is a fixed-price contract that will provide good protection against continued uncertainty in the world economy. Moderate cost increases due to higher prices for steel, fuel and other raw materials. Nevertheless, we do not expect that the total investments associated with the start-up of the mining activities will be significantly higher than estimated in the Scoping study.

Source: Company Press Release