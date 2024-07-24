Akobo Minerals reports successful commissioning of Segele gold processing plant. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

Akobo Minerals, a leading gold exploration and mining company based in Scandinavia with operations in Ethiopia, is pleased to announce that the Segele processing plant is now operational. This milestone represents a significant advancement for the company’s operations in Ethiopia.

The commissioning process has successfully activated the majority of the Segele plant, allowing Akobo Minerals to process a substantial amount of ore efficiently and safely. Last week, the first phase of commissioning was completed, with Gekko Systems and Solo Resources overseeing the setup of the milling, grinding, Falcon concentrator, InLine Leach Reactor, and furnace in the gold room. The final phase, the activation of the InLine Leach Reactor (ILR), was completed by Gekko Systems. The company anticipates an extraction efficiency of 76% from the concentrator and ILR system.

Jørgen Evjen, CEO of Akobo Minerals, remarked, “This is a great achievement for our team and a testament to the quality and build of the processing plant. We have received solid feedback and are proud of the strong work from our team. We look forward to processing our first ore and moving forward with the project.”

Akobo Minerals appreciates the strong support and interest from the Ethiopian Government in the Segele project. The company recently hosted a delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, Minister of Mines Habtamu Tegegne, and Gambella President Omod Ojulu, who were on-site to oversee the first run of operations.

In line with a phased approach to optimize both operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness, the commissioning of the CIL (Carbon in Leach) system will be deferred until production volumes are increased. This strategy ensures that the plant operates in a cost-effective manner while allowing the team time to familiarize themselves with the initial phase of the plant. Tailing from the current ore will be stored and reprocessed once the CIL tanks are operational.

The plant is designed with the capability to produce 4,000 ounces of gold per month, with an expected recovery rate of 96%. Additionally, its modular design allows for future upgrades as the Segele mine and adjacent targets are developed, ensuring the plant remains adaptable to evolving operational needs.

Currently, the company is blasting and mining ore from the Western winze and expects to process low-grade ore through the plant in the coming weeks.