Aker Solutions wins another umbilicals contract for Azule Energy in Angola. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has been awarded a sizeable contract from Azule Energy to provide subsea umbilicals for the Ndungu project in Angola.

The contract includes delivery of eight infield umbilicals including spares totalling over 25 kilometers in length. Project execution, engineering, and manufacturing will take place at the Aker Solutions facility in Fornebu and Moss, Norway. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is planned for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Ndungu field is part of Azule Energy Agogo Integrated West Hub project in Block 15/06 in Angola, where Aker Solutions recently was awarded an umbilicals contract for the Agogo field development.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded another important contract by Azule Energy in Angola. We look forward to continuing our strong relationship by maintaining our focus on safe and efficient operations,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ subsea business.

The contract will be booked as order intake in the third quarter of 2023 in the Subsea segment.

