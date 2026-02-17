Aker Solutions wins five-year MMO contract from Aker BP 

Aker Solutions will provide MMO services across several Aker BP assets on the NCS. Credit: Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions has secured a five-year contract from Aker BP to provide maintenance, modification and operation (MMO) services across several assets on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The exact contract value was not specified by Aker Solutions but is projected to be between Nkr8bn ($841.32m) and Nkr12bn.

The framework agreement includes options for two additional four-year extensions, starting from 1 March 2026.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

The agreement encompasses the following areas: Alvheim, Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen (EIGA), Fenris, Skarv, Ula, Valhall and the newly developed Yggdrasil area.

It aims to enhance project execution and delivery through the next-generation MMO alliance.

Aker Solutions CEO Kjetel Digre said: “This contract marks a new chapter for Aker Solutions. We are proud to serve as the MMO provider for the Yggdrasil Area, including three topsides, Hugin A, Hugin B and Munin.

“It is an area that will set a new benchmark for remote operations and low-manned and unmanned production platforms.”

A central component of this approach includes the adoption of new technology and advanced methods to increase efficiency and reduce costs, while shortening project timelines.

The alliance seeks to achieve deeper organisational integration, utilise digital and AI-driven methodologies, and implement a commercial model that incentivises performance improvements.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “The Norwegian Continental Shelf [NCS] needs a step change in productivity, and this alliance delivers exactly that.

“By working in integrated teams from the start and rethinking how we work through data-driven workflows and scaling the use of AI, we unlock efficiency levels that were simply not possible before.”

The project is expected to deliver substantial local benefits, stimulating activity within the Norwegian industry.

Engineering and project management activities are set to occur in Stavanger, Sandnessjøen and Mumbai, while fabrication work will be conducted at Aker Solutions’ facilities in Egersund and Sandnessjøen.

Offshore personnel will also have work opportunities as part of this contract.

The order will be recorded as intake in the first quarter of 2026 under the Life Cycle segment, estimating the workload over the fixed five-year term.

In late 2025, Aker Solutions signed a six-year frame agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for brownfield maintenance and modification services on the Eldfisk and Ekofisk oil and gas fields offshore Norway.