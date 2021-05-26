The delivery of a very large EPCI scope for East Anglia THREE is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022

Aker Solutions signs contract for East Anglia THREE Offshore Wind Project. (Credit: Scottish Power Renewables)

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables with the intention to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) converter stations for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK. Photo: ScottishPower Renewables.

The delivery of a very large EPCI scope for East Anglia THREE is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022.

East Anglia THREE is the second project to be developed in the East Anglia Zone, following the commissioning of East Anglia ONE in 2020. East Anglia THREE is located in the North Sea off the east coast of England and is planned for an installed capacity of up to 1,400 MW. It is part of the overall East Anglia Hub development which includes East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North, with a planned total capacity of up to 3,100 MW. Planning applications for East Anglia ONE North (800 MW) and East Anglia TWO (900 MW) are currently being examined by the UK Planning Inspectorate.

“We are proud that ScottishPower Renewables, as a leading renewable energy company, selected our consortium as the contractor for one of the world’s largest offshore wind developments. We have over decades developed substantial operations in the UK based on leading expertise and a track record for predictable execution of demanding projects. The new contract with ScottishPower Renewables is aligned with our strategy to grow our activities within renewables and low-carbon projects,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

“We’re pleased to have selected Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy for the design and delivery of the two HVDC converter stations planned to connect the EA3 windfarm. The early selection of strategic contractors like this gives us more time to look for opportunities within the UK supply chain, skills and manufacturing as part of our project planning and delivery, which is good news,” added Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ EA Hub Project Director.

“This will be our first HVDC link and will help us transfer more wind generation to where it’s needed and support the UK’s ambitions to reach Net Zero. Our East Anglia Hub projects have the potential to deliver more than 7.5 percent of the UK’s 40 GW target for offshore wind generation by 2030 and the world-leading knowledge, experience and capabilities of Aker Solutions and Siemens Energy will help ensure East Anglia THREE fully plays its part. We look forward to working closely together to make this project a success,” said Ovens.

Aker Solutions will not book order intake at this stage. Order intake is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022. Aker Solutions’ first step in the scope will be the detailed design engineering, which will be executed by the company’s engineering office in Reading, UK.

Aker Solutions defines a ‘very large’ contract as being between NOK 2.0 billion and NOK 3.0 billion.

