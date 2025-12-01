Aker Solutions secures field service contract from ConocoPhillips

Aker Solutions will manage the work under this contract from its Stavanger office and carry out the fabrication activities at its Egersund yard. Credit: Aker Solutions.

Aker Solutions has signed a six-year frame agreement with ConocoPhillips Skandinavia for brownfield maintenance and modification services at the Eldfisk and Ekofisk oil and gas fields offshore Norway.

The agreement includes options for two additional three-year extensions, with the new contract period commencing in January 2027.

The company will manage the work under this contract from its Stavanger office and carry out the fabrication activities at its Egersund yard.

The contract is set to create employment opportunities for offshore personnel.

Aker Solutions executive vice-president and Life Cycle business head Paal Eikeseth said: “The global offshore industry needs standardised and efficient solutions, executed with speed and precision.

“Our aim is to reduce costs without compromising safety. We look forward to continuing our long-term collaboration with ConocoPhillips as a trusted partner.

“This contract award is a strong testament to the quality and consistency our teams have delivered over many years. Together, we will ensure continuity in the maintenance and modification work at Eldfisk and Ekofisk.”

Aker Solutions called the contract value substantial, with the final amount based on the actual volume of maintenance and modification work over the six-year period.

The company booked the contract as an order intake within its Life Cycle segment in the fourth quarter of this year.

In June this year, Aker Solutions, through its joint venture (JV) with Brunei’s PTAS, secured a two-year contract extension to provide offshore maintenance and modification services to Brunei Shell Petroleum (BSP).

The JV, PTAS Aker Solutions, will deliver offshore restoration maintenance and construction services for BSP.

The extension bolsters the JV’s presence in the South China Sea, where it will manage maintenance and upgrades from Kuala Belait, Brunei Darussalam.