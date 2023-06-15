The final contract award for the Eirin development is subject to Equinor and partners’ approval and final investment decision as well as final contract negotiations

Aker Solutions earns Equinor order at Eirin. (Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has been awarded a Letter of Award (LOA) by Equinor to provide the subsea production system and control umbilical for the Eirin field development, located in the North Sea. The development concept is a subsea tie-back to the Gina Krog platform, using existing facilities and infrastructure.

The final contract award for the Eirin development is subject to Equinor and partners’ approval and final investment decision as well as final contract negotiations. If the final contract is awarded to Aker Solutions, the company expects to book a sizeable order intake related to this project. Under the terms of the LOA, Aker Solutions will begin preparatory works to ensure the timely delivery of the subsea tie-in project.

The scope of work covers a complete subsea production system including two vertical subsea trees; one 2-slot template including manifold with HIPPS; control system; control umbilical as well as associated equipment. Major deliveries will be scheduled for 2024 and 2025.

“This contract once again demonstrates the value of our configurable subsea offering and the benefits of the portfolio approach in our execution. Standardization enhances supply chain flexibility and enables us to deliver our solutions faster to the market. We look forward to supporting Equinor and its partners in creating value on this important fast-track subsea project,” said Maria Peralta, executive vice president and head of Aker Solutions’ Subsea business.

The Eirin field was originally discovered north of the Sleipner and Gina Krog field in 1978.

Source: Company Press Release