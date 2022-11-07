Aker Solutions will provide subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea lifecycle services (SLS) for five years and will manage the works under the framework agreement from its locations in Brazil

Brazil’s state-owned petroleum company Petrobras and its partners awarded a frame agreement to Norway-based Aker Solutions for Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil.

Under the frame agreement, the Norwegian engineering company will provide subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea lifecycle services (SLS) for five years.

The company will manage the works under the framework agreement from its locations in Brazil, starting from the fourth quarter of this year to the fourth quarter of 2027.

Aker Solutions executive vice president and subsea business head Maria Peralta said: “Brazil is a key offshore market globally and we look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship with Petrobras.

“This landmark frame agreement is a testimony to the quality our skilled employees have delivered over time in Brazil and the value of our subsea solutions and services.

“Aker Solutions has been present in Brazil for more than four decades and has a proven track record of delivering safe, efficient, sustainable and reliable operations.”

Under the agreement, Aker Solutions will deliver complete SPS, including subsea trees, its new-generation subsea controls, dubbed Vectus, subsea distribution units and spare parts.

The company is estimated to call off up to 33 trees throughout the frame agreement.

In addition, it will offer a full range of SLS, including intervention, preservation, and maintenance, along with installation services for Petrobras-operated fields offshore Brazil.

Aker Solutions will manage the service work from its service base in Rio das Ostras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Aker Solutions claims that the frame agreement underlines its commitment to driving local partnerships, with more than 50% local content rate for both SPS and SLS.

Furthermore, the agreement is focused on safe and sustainable operations, along with continuous improvements, including increased use of digital solutions, said the company.