Frosk field development in the Alvheim area. (Credit: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil exploration and development company Aker BP has completed the development and started production at the Frosk field in the Alvheim area.

The field development was delivered within the initial investment estimate of around NOK2bn (about $230m) and was brought on stream as per the schedule.

It was completed 18 months after the submission of the Plan for Development and Operation (PDO) to Norway’s Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE), said the company.

Aker BP completed the development building on targeted exploration and reservoir development, and collaboration with key suppliers under its alliance model.

The company said that its alliance model delivered several benefits to Alvheim, including continuity on rigs, vessels, facilities and personnel.

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said: “The Frosk project has been delivered with high quality, on time and within budget by Aker BP’s project team in close cooperation with our suppliers.

“This is a great example of what we can achieve with the alliance model, working as one team with our suppliers towards a common goal with shared incentives.

“Frosk is also an excellent illustration of how we can increase the value of our existing fields through higher production and lifetime extensions as well as reduced unit costs and emissions intensity.”

Jointly owned by Aker BP, Var Energi and Lundin, the Frosk oil field is located around 28km south of the Alvheim field, on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

It is tied back to Alvheim FPSO in the North Sea, through existing subsea infrastructure and uses existing capacity in the processing facilities.

Frosk is the first of three new subsea projects tied back to the Alvheim FPSO and is believed to hold recoverable reserves estimated at around 10mmboe.

The other two subsea projects, Kobra East & Gekko planned to commence production in early 2024 and Tyrving is expected to come on stream in 2025.

Aker BP submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) for the Frosk field to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) in September 2021 and obtained approval in July last year.