Aker BP reports gas discovery near the Skarv field. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Aker BP has completed drilling of the Storjo exploration well in production license 261 near the Skarv field in the Norwegian Sea. The well has encountered gas in several geological formations.

The preliminary estimate of recoverable gas volume is between 25 and 80 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe).

Further delineation of the discovery is planned in 2023.

Aker BP is the operator of PL 261 with 70 percent working interest. Wintershall Dea Norge is partner in the licence with 30 percent.

Source: Company Press Release