The discovery was made at Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon exploration well in the Yggdrasil area, located within production licences 873 and 442, which was drilled to a total depth of 8168m using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 drilling facility

Aker BP makes oil new discovery offshore Norway. (Credit: Zachary Theodore on Unsplash)

The discovery, estimated to contain 53-90 million barrels of oil equivalents, was made by Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon exploration well in the Yggdrasil area within production licences 873 and 442

Norwegian oil exploration and development company Aker BP has made a new oil discovery in the Yggdrasil area offshore Norway.

The company made the discovery by drilling the Øst Frigg Beta/Epsilon exploration well, the longest exploration well ever drilled on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The new discovery is located within production licences 873 and 442.

Aker BP operates the licence 873 with 47.7% interest. Other partners in the licence include Equinor (40%) and PGNiG Upstream Norway (12.3%).

The licence 442 is owned by Aker BP (operator, 87.7%) and PGNiG Upstream Norway (12.3%).

The well was drilled to a total depth of 8,168m using Saipem’s Scarabeo 8 drilling facility, said Aker BP.

According to the preliminary calculations, the new discovery contains 53-90 million barrels of oil equivalents (mmboe), which is twice as large as the original pre-drill estimate.

Yggdrasil SVP Lars Høier said: “We’re talking about a total increase in resources of approximately 10%. This means further improved profitability in the development and increased value creation from Yggdrasil.

“Many years of very good work over several years is behind this discovery from the team. I’m very proud of what we’ve just delivered.”

The new discovery has been confirmed Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD).

NPD announced that Aker BP had concluded the drilling of appraisal wells 25/2-24 S, 25/2-24 A, 25/2-24 B and 25/2-24 C, in the Yggdrasil area.

Aker BP drilled the wells 25/2-24 S and A to prove and delineate remaining petroleum deposits in the Frigg Formation in the Øst Frigg Beta structure.

The company’s primary exploration target for well 25/2-24 C was to prove and delineate petroleum deposits in the Frigg Formation in the Øst Frigg Alfa structure.

For well 25/2-24 B, the primary exploration target was to prove petroleum deposits in the Frigg Formation in the Epsilon prospect.

Aker BP said that the new discovery will increase the resource base for the ongoing Yggdrasil development.

The Yggdrasil development was recently approved by the Norwegian parliament (Stortinget) and is anticipated to commence production in 2027.