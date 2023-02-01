TecnipFMC will provide engineering, procurement, construction and installation of subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals for the three fields, Symra, Solveig Phase 2, and Troldhaugen at Utsira High

The three fields will be tied back to Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen platforms. (Credit: Aker BP)

Norwegian oil exploration and development company Aker BP has awarded TechnipFMC a contract for three field developments at the Utsira High region in the North Sea.

The contract, worth between $500m and $1bn, includes engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (EPCI) of subsea production systems, controls, pipelines, and umbilicals.

Under the terms of the contract, TecnipFMC will tie back the three fields, Symra, Solveig Phase 2, and Troldhaugen, to the Edvard Grieg and Ivar Aasen production platforms.

It is Aker BP’s first iEPCI project and follows an integrated front-end engineering and design (iFEED) study by the TechnipFMC team for two years.

The Symra, Solveig phase 2 and Troldhaugen developments will be clubbed into a single, joint project in the execution phase, dubbed the Utsira High project.

Utsira High is anticipated to develop 124 million barrels of oil equivalent recoverable resources.

With the drilling scheduled to start in the third quarter of 2025, Solveig and Troldhaugen are expected to start production in the first quarter of 2026, and Symra in the first quarter of 2027.

TechnipFMC subsea president Jonathan Landes said: “Aker BP is joining the growing list of clients who are choosing the benefits of our integrated model, which include an acceleration in time to first production.

“Our familiarity with the Utsira High area and the success of our installed base there were key components in receiving this direct award. We have valued our dialogue with Aker BP during this process and we are excited about collaborating with them on Utsira High.”

Solveig Phase 2 and Troldhaugen will be tied back to Edvard Grieg, and Symra will be tied back to Ivar Aasen for partial processing before final processing at the Edvard Grieg platform.

Aker BP said that the Edvard Grieg platform was designed and built as a field centre with the capacity to be a host platform for new fields in the vicinity.

It also serves as the host platform for the Solveig field Phase 1 and test production from the Troldhaugen discovery.

The Ivar Aasen field was a coordinated development with the Edvard Grieg field, which transports all the produced oil and gas to the Edvard Grieg platform for final processing.

Aker BP is currently operating all producing fields on the Utsira High with electrical power from shore, ensuring very low CO2 emissions from the production phase.