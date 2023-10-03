The power from shore system will provide a stable and secure power supply to Yggdrasil, with low emissions

Aker BP awards contract to Multiconsult for Yggdrasil power from shore project. (Credit: Aker BP)

Aker BP has awarded Multiconsult Norge AS a contract for civil engineering, consultancy and supervision services in the Yggdrasil power from shore project.

The contract is valid until the end of 2027. Estimated value is approximately NOK 400 million.

“We are very pleased to enter this long-term agreement with Multiconsult. The company has already contributed to the power from shore project in Yggdrasil for several years and has delivered high quality over time,” states Project manager Tormod Huseby.

The power from shore system will provide a stable and secure power supply to Yggdrasil, with low emissions. On 31 March, the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) awarded Aker BP a licence to connect the platforms in the Yggdrasil area to the power grid in Samnanger in Vestland County.

The concept includes a new transformer station at Børdalen in Samnanger, a new 11-kilometre 145 kV powerline in Samnanger, a compensation station at Årskog in Fitjar and a 250-kilometre 145 kV sea cable from Samnanger to the Yggdrasil area in the North Sea.

Multiconsult will provide all necessary onshore civil engineering for the power from shore system. The company will also deliver consultancy and supervision services related to the preparation and follow up of the power licence, such as environmental assessments, dialogue with authorities, necessary applications and site work.

The Storting approved the plans for development and operation of the Yggdrasil area on 5 June. Yggdrasil is expected to contribute with 65.000 man-years in Norway in the development and operational phase. The Norwegian share of the investments is over 65 percent. The power from shore part of the project contributes to securing regional jobs in Western Norway.

Source: Company Press Release