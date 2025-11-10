Despite hydrocarbon shows observed in the Tarbert Formation, the well was classified as dry and has now been plugged and abandoned. Credit: Odfjell Drilling.

Norwegian oil exploration and development company Aker BP and its partners have reported that exploration well 30/11-16 S has yielded no commercial petroleum discovery in the Yggdrasil area of the North Sea.

The well, also known as Natrudstilen, was drilled in production licence 873, just over 1km east of Fulla and 155km west of Bergen.

It was drilled using the Deepsea Stavanger rig to a vertical depth of 4,327m below sea level, targeting the Tarbert Formation in the Middle Jurassic.

The well encountered the Tarbert Formation with a thickness of approximately 350m, including 197m of sandstone, with a reservoir quality described as moderate to poor.

Despite hydrocarbon shows observed in the Tarbert Formation, along with the Hardråde and Tryggvason formations in the Upper Cretaceous, the well was classified as dry.

Data collection included pressure points from the upper part of the Tarbert Formation. The water depth at the drilling site measured 112m.

The well has now been permanently plugged and abandoned.

According to the Norwegian Offshore Directorate, production licence 873 was awarded in 2017 as part of the APA 2016 licensing round.

This is the eighth exploration well drilled within the licence area. Activity in the region continues, with the Yggdrasil area under development.

In August this year, Aker BP and its partners announced a significant oil discovery during the Omega Alfa exploration campaign, which spanned three production licences in the vicinity.

The latest drilling outcome follows ongoing exploration and development efforts in the North Sea.

Aker BP and DNO recently signed an asset swap agreement, which increases the latter’s ownership in the Verdande oilfield from 10.5% to 14%.