The construction works will be started immediately after AIE joint venture partners complete the final investment decision.

Image: Port Kembla Gas Terminal will be constructed with an investment of £197.5m. Photo: Courtesy of Australian Industrial Energy.

Australian Industrial Energy (AIE), a consortium of Australian and international companies, has has advanced the development of Port Kembla Gas Terminal (PKGT) with the award of the key wharf facility and pipeline construction contract for the LNG import facility.

The SCSB joint venture comprising international specialists in the core construction works – Spiecapag and Soletanche Bachy, has won the PKGT contract, to build the wharf facility and pipeline connection to the Cringila Eastern Gas Pipeline connection point just 6kms from the wharf.

Both companies Spiecapag and Soletanche Bachy have wide experience in major pipeline and infrastructure projects in Australia and around the world.

AIE said that it intends to help NSW businesses obtain reliable supplies of gas beyond 2020 by constructing a natural gas import terminal at Port Kembla near Wollongong.The PKGT project is designed to have the capacity to supply over 70% of NSW’s natural gas needs.

Following the NSW State Government’s decision to grant development consent for the project and the first customer EnergyAustralia signing a five-year contract, the contract has been awarded.

The PKGT involves £197.5m investment and construction on the project will immediately begin after the AIE joint venture partners complete their final investment decision (FID) which is expected later this year.

The construction work includes dredging, a new wharf within the existing Port Kembla dock and the pipeline to connect the new facility to the east coast gas network at Cringila.

In addition, the project provides work and subcontracting opportunities for experts in demolition, concreting, welding, electrical works, steel reinforcement, traffic management, surveying, alongside other goods and services, with an estimated $76m being sub-contracted to local businesses.

AIE project director Keith Walker said: “The Port Kembla Gas Terminal is progressing strongly and is attracting the best of the best on all fronts. Our selection of SCSB as prime contractor is no exception and we look forward to them bringing their expertise together with the capabilities of the Illawarra region to deliver this most important of projects.”