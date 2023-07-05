Clients can expect a unified approach to project execution, harmonized methodologies, and enhanced collaboration between teams, further enhancing our ability to provide support throughout the entire energy project lifecycle

AGR and Add Energy unite drilling and wells expertise. (Credit: Anita starzycka from Pixabay)

Multi-disciplinary energy and software specialists AGR and Add Energy are combining their expert services in drilling, wells, and reservoirs, and energy transition technologies, CCUS, and geothermal, under the AGR brand.

Bringing the Add Energy Well Management & Well Engineering, and CCUS capabilities into AGR complements the strengths and service offerings of the two industry leaders.

With combined operational expertise spanning 70 years, and knowledge and resources in well management and engineering, CCUS, well control, safety & technical risk management, energy transition solutions and software, we have created a cohesive partnership that positions us at the forefront of the energy industry.

Clients can expect a unified approach to project execution, harmonized methodologies, and enhanced collaboration between teams, further enhancing our ability to provide support throughout the entire energy project lifecycle.

The increased global footprint will enable AGR to better serve its existing clients while also pursuing new opportunities in emerging markets.

The combined entity helps the energy businesses tackle industry challenges with agility and adaptability, bringing excellence in service delivery and numerous benefits.

This move follows the recent acquisition of AGR and Add Energy by global energy, marine and engineering consultants ABL Group ASA. Both strategic acquisitions have bolstered the group’s comprehensive suite of services to drive optimisation and efficiencies across oil & gas operations and the wider value chain.

All existing contracts and commitments will remain intact, ensuring uninterrupted service delivery to clients.

Add Energy’s asset integrity management division will not be consolidated into AGR, but will remain a service line within the international energy and marine consultants ABL.

Source: Company Press Release