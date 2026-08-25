Fabrication work is set to take place at the Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan JV yard in China. Credit: GreenOak/Shutterstock.com.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded McDermott an engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract for package four of the Umm Shaif Integrated Gas Cap and Surface Pressure Boosting Project in Abu Dhabi.

Although the exact contract value hasn’t been disclosed, McDermott indicated that it is more than $1bn.

As part of the contract, McDermott and its consortium partner Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan (QMW) are tasked with delivering the full range of EPCI services for a new surface pressure boosting unit.

These will comprise building and installing a jacket and topside, alongside modifications to existing brownfield infrastructure.

The completed topside is set to be one of the largest by weight among offshore modules in the Middle East.

McDermott offshore Middle East senior vice-president Mike Sutherland said: “This award reflects ADNOC’s confidence in McDermott’s ability to deliver complex offshore developments safely and efficiently.

“Leveraging our extensive regional experience and integrated execution capabilities, we look forward to supporting ADNOC’s production objectives and contributing to the UAE’s long-term energy ambitions.”

McDermott’s offices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will oversee engineering and project management.

Fabrication work is set to take place at the Qingdao McDermott Wuchuan joint venture (JV) yard in China.

The Umm Shaif project forms a critical part of ADNOC’s long-term development plan aimed at maximising gas recovery from the Umm Shaif field and increasing overall gas output.

McDermott offshore Middle East operations vice-president Angela De Vincentis said: “We are proud to expand our role in the advancement of the Umm Shaif field in a strategic and reliable manner and in line with ADNOC’s vision for sustainable energy growth.”

In July 2026, ADNOC committed to a $6.2bn (Dh22.6bn) final investment decision to develop the Umm Shaif Gas Cap.

The project will be carried out with international partners including TotalEnergies, Eni and the China National Petroleum Corporation.

ADNOC stated that the investment in Umm Shaif Gas Cap would enable more than 600 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas and associated liquids, representing almost 10% of the UAE’s current daily gas consumption.

Gas production from the project is expected to begin by 2030.