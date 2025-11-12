Commissioning is expected by early next year. Credit: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.com.

Adani Group has announced its entry into the battery energy storage system (BESS) sector with a 1,126MW/3,530MWh BESS project at the Khavda renewable energy site in Gujarat, India.

Scheduled for commissioning by March 2026, the project will use more than 700 BESS containers and lithium ion battery technology integrated with energy management systems.

Adani said that the installation will be the largest single-location BESS in India, and provide about three hours of full-power discharge at the stated capacity.

The BESS will support peak load management, reduce transmission congestion, and mitigate solar curtailment to improve grid reliability and efficiency.

It is expected to enable 24/7 clean electricity and to strengthen India’s energy security while facilitating renewable integration at scale, as per the company’s media release.

Adani Group chair Gautam Adani said: “Energy storage is the cornerstone of a renewable-powered future.

“With this historic project, we are not only setting global benchmarks but also reinforcing our commitment to India’s energy independence and sustainability.

“This initiative will enable us to deliver reliable, clean, and affordable energy solutions at scale.”

Adani aims to expand its storage capacity beyond the Khavda project, with plans to add 15GWh of BESS capacity by March 2027 and a total of 50GWh within five years.

The group set these targets as part of its effort to build a resilient energy system aligned with India’s net-zero goals.

According to the company, the Khavda site will emerge as a combined renewable energy and storage park.

The new BESS installation will play a central role in decarbonising the domestic power sector by enabling energy shifting and supporting grid stability.

