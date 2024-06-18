Adani Group to be involved in Wangchu project. (Credit: DGPC)

Gautam Adani, the Chairman of the Adani Group in India set out a tweet around midnight on Sunday saying that he has signed an MoU with the Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) for a 570 MW Green Hydro Plant in Chukha.

The tweet was accompanied with a picture of Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay with Mr. Adani at Buddha Point.

He said, “Admirable to see PM Bhutan advancing the vision of His Majesty The King and pursuing broad ranging infrastructure initiatives across the Kingdom. Looking forward to working closely on hydro and other infra in Bhutan.”

Mr. Adani is referring to the 570 MW Wangchu project which will be down stream of Tala project.

The project is being studied with a preference to change it into a 900 MW reservoir project.

As per the 2024-25 budget documents the projects aims to start on April 2027 and be completed by April 2034. The DPR is to be reviewed with preference for a 900 MW reservoir option.

According to sources while an MoU has been signed formal discussions have not started and so the MoU is a form of expression to start discussions.

DGPC is already in discussions with the Tata Group for the 600 MW Kholongchu project.

The entry of Tata and Adani is, however, not the first as DGPC already has a partnership with Tata in the 126 MW Dagachu project.