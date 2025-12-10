ACCIONA Energía’s Aldoga solar farm begins commercial operations in Queensland

The facility will supply its entire renewable energy output to Stanwell Corporation via a 15-year PPA. Credit: ACCIONA.

ACCIONA Energía has started commercial operations at its 480MWp Aldoga solar farm, located in Queensland, Australia.

The facility will supply its entire renewable energy output to Stanwell Corporation, a state-owned energy company in Queensland, under a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

The Aldoga solar farm is expected to produce clean electricity equal to the annual consumption of about 185,000 households.

Free Sample Download sample pages of selected reports Explore a selection of report samples we have handpicked for you. Get a preview of the insights inside. Download your free copy today.

Each year, the project will prevent 934,000 tonnes (t) of carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, equivalent to taking 360,000 internal-combustion vehicles off the roads.

This is a key step towards accelerating decarbonisation in the region, according to the company.

The construction phase of the Aldoga solar farm created approximately 350 local jobs during peak periods.

ACCIONA Energía sourced up to A$150m ($99.55m) in materials, components, and services from local suppliers to support the development.

The project has also contributed to infrastructure improvements, including upgrades to Flynn Road.

ACCIONA Energía said it has launched a Small Grants Programme and has also committed to a Legacy Investment Programme to support multiyear projects.

The commissioning of the Aldoga solar project further advances ACCIONA Energía’s expansion in Australia, where it currently has nearly 2GW of renewable energy either installed or under construction across wind and solar.

The company is also commissioning the 923MW MacIntyre wind farm in Queensland, which is set be one of the largest wind farms in the Southern Hemisphere.

Last month, ACCIONA Energía agreed to sell its stakes in two renewable energy projects in South Africa with a combined capacity of 232MW to Cennergi, for an enterprise value of €255m.